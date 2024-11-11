STM users can now text to report safety concerns

Montreal Metro passengers can now flag a safety concern by texting a new phone number launched by the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) on Monday.

The number is 1-888-786-1119, and is meant to be used for non-urgent matters.

After receiving a report, employees in a control room will analyze it and assign the appropriate resources from STM safety ambassadors, members of the intervention group known as the Équipe mobile de médiation sociale (ÉMMIS), special constables, Montreal police officers or maintenance workers.

STM control room. (STM)

"This text messaging system will also provide our security teams with more information, enabling them to intervene quickly to defuse situations that could adversely affect the experience of our users," said STM Director General Marie-Claude Léonard in a news release.

The phone line is the latest safety measure in the Metro, joining the red telephone on station platforms and intercoms on trains to reach the operator.

The TTC in Toronto launched a similar texting service for its subway system last year.

More patrols in Metro stations

The STM also says it has increased staff patrols in certain stations.

There has been an increased presence of safety ambassadors and special constables in 13 Metro stations since Nov. 4: Joliette, Frontenac, Papineau, Beaudry, Berri-UQAM, Mont-Royal, Jean-Talon, Place-des-Arts, McGill, Atwater, Lionel-Groulx, Place d'Armes and Bonaventure.

More safety ambassadors and special constables are being deployed at 13 Metro stations. (STM)

The STM says it added a new team of 15 special constables in the field since June, for a total of 180 constables.

About 20 are currently in training and are expected to be deployed in the network by the end of the year, while 14 safety ambassadors undergoing training will be deployed later this month, for a total of 30 ambassadors.

Metro managers sporting yellow vests are also present during morning and evening rush hours.