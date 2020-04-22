MONTREAL -- As Quebec prepares for the gradual return to economic activities, Montreal’s transit system is making plans for a busier -- and more hygienic -- commute.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) will be installing 176 touch-free hand sanitizers at metro station entrances.

The hand sanitizers will be installed in the 126 buildings and 50 waterfront access points for at least three months.

The first 125 distributors will be installed by May 1, while the rest will be installed by mid-May, the STM said.

The dispensers will be cleaned and refilled by STM staff.

The transit agency is also reminding people to follow public health guidelines, including keeping two metres of physical distancing, coughing into your elbow, and frequent hand washing. Anyone displaying symptoms of COVID-19 should also avoid using public transit, the STM recommended.

Montreal’s public buses and metros have continued to run during the COVID-19 lockdown to help healthcare and other essential workers commute to their jobs, albeit on a less frequent schedule.

Some cities in Europe and the United States now require that commuters wear masks; Montreal is considering that option but has not made it mandatory.