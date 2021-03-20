MONTREAL -- The expression if you don’t laugh, you’ll cry comes to mind after the Montreal Canadiens lost for the ninth time in overtime and the shootout, this time 3-2 to the Vancouver Canucks last night.

If you are not the type to laugh at the absurdity of that record and are more inclined to break down in tears, well that’s understandable, albeit a tad dramatic.

But the Habs are as close to cursed as can be in OT, such is the strangeness of what continues to plague them.

There was plenty to dislike from the Canadiens in the fourth period that had nothing to do with personnel, although surely many fans and media members will give their own two cents on what the optimum lineup should be for the team at 3-on-3.

When in possession of the puck the Habs, as they have done so often under interim head coach Dominique Ducharme, kept control not to attack but seemingly rather to prevent the Canucks from having it.

Numerous times the three skaters on the ice circled around and passed back without much of a thought of what to do once they received the puck. The team looked devoid of confidence and ideas when trying to deduce how exactly to get the game-winning goal.

And it’s not as though there wasn’t a lot of ice to work with.

“It is mental,” exclaimed Ducharme post-game. “But what we need is to bury one and we get that over with, right? We do that tonight probably everyone is talking about what a character team we are.”

The coach is right.

Confidence must be near rock bottom when the team steps on the ice in overtime.

It shows.

After Nick Suzuki tied things up late with a splendid wrist shot over Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko’s right shoulder, it should have provided a platform for the team to start OT on the front foot.

Yes, it should only take one for the Habs to exorcise their 3-on-3 demons.

But there is an element of mathematical weirdness at work here.

Perhaps the streak has to stretch into the double digits to be labelled a curse.

Maybe that’s when the team starts sacrificing sticks in practice or poking holes in voodoo dolls of the opposing goalie before starting overtime.

Consider this.

The wide-open nature of overtime means that the slightest of miscues can be punished by your opponent in the blink of an eye.

How is it that the Canadiens have not been able to get even the slightest of breaks that lead to a game-winner?

An opponent losing an edge and wiping out. A bad line change. A missed shot caroming along the boards on to the stick of a Habs player for a breakaway.

Complain all you want that Phillip Danault and Paul Byron started overtime again but if Josh Anderson scores on his breakaway, Habs nation collectively exhales and sleeps peacefully.

Instead, the heart palpitations will continue for another game at least.

Whether the answer to this problem for the coaching staff is to instill a mindset akin to ‘damn the torpedoes’ in overtime or to encourage the team to play a better game in regulation so as to avoid OT altogether is difficult to say.

The latter seems more correctable while the former certainly seems more entertaining.

Based on the balance of play in regulation, a point was a deserved result for the Canadiens.

After Corey Perry opened the scoring, the Habs took their foot off the gas, something that has happened far too often this season.

For a team built on depth, the arrogance of their effort for long stretches has cost them repeatedly, arguably even more than their struggles in overtime.

Consistency is elusive but this team as currently constructed cannot afford to have as many passengers as they had last night. Especially due to their ineptitude in the extra frame.

The Canadiens have now left nine points on the table in OT.

They only have four wins out of 12 games with Ducharme as bench boss.

Had they won all of their games that have gone past 60 minutes, their record would be an impressive 9-3. Despite the obvious improvements the new coach has brought to special teams, line combinations and playing style, the team continues to be undone by their overtime struggles.

Last season, the main culprits for the Habs not making the playoffs was a bottom-five powerplay and multiple extended losing streaks.

Whether it is a mental or tactical change, the coaching staff must ensure that one of the most skilled Habs squads in recent memory doesn’t miss out on the postseason because of their caution in a glorified skills competition.

Player Ratings

Goaltender

Jake Allen – 8/10

Hasn’t won a game in his past six starts. It would be hard to fault him for any of those defeats. A glove save on Boeser may have been his best on the night. Had to deal with several tricky tips as he was let down repeatedly by a defensive corps that struggled to protect their house, especially in the second. Solid once again.

Defencemen

Shea Weber – 5/10

Ill-advised pinch at the blueline was the catalyst for Gaudette’s goal. His pairing with Edmundson probably had their worst game since being put together. Beat too many times in front of the net in one-on-one battles last night, which is supposed to be his strength. It’s clear finding a puck mover to play next to him has to be priority number one, as it has been for some time. Not sure GM Marc Bergevin can swing that at the deadline though. Led the blueline in giveaways as well.

Joel Edmundson – 5/10

Along with his defensive partner got hemmed in far too many times in his zone and then struggled to deal with the Canucks in front of the net, allowing them to get second and third opportunities. Breaking out with possession was particularly challenging for the pairing.

He and Weber have gotten away with their limitations at times when put together. Not last night, particularly in the second period.

Jeff Petry – 7/10

Rating would be higher but like the rest of the blueline didn’t tie up or win battles in front of the net in the second, most notably losing Hoglander on his goal. Going forward was terrific, particularly in his distribution. The lone defensemen who seemed capable of completing a break out pass to forwards with speed. Active as usual and hit yet another post as he continues to play his way into the Norris conversation.

Two assists in another positive display.

Brett Kulak – 6/10

Nearly poked one in as he got on the end of a pass driving the net in tight but stopped by Demko. Not as dynamic as last game but still looked assured and confident with the puck on his stick. Like the rest of the blueline had a tough night in front of his own net. But a solid night’s work.

Alexander Romanov – 6/10

Led the blueline in hits with five.

Kind of a muted game for him offensively, save for one late rush where he nearly split the Canucks defencemen, drawing a powerplay for his trouble. Is it unfair to say he needs to be implicated more in the opposing zone?

Because he has the skill to make things happen. He and Ouellet seemed to really struggle reading off one another however and did get bullied at times in front of Allen. But was probably the Habs third best defenceman.

Xavier Ouellet – 4/10

Not trying to be overly harsh but showed his limitations last night. Took a brutal angle to try and cut the pass from Roussel to Gaudette which resulted in Vancouver’s opener. Tried to do too much in terms of physicality and found himself out of position multiple times. Overmatched in the slot. Can usually do a dependable job defensively when at his best. Not last night. Passing erratic as well. Could we see Cale Fleury tonight? Doubt it.

Forwards

Nick Suzuki – 7/10

Keep shooting, son! What a release for his game-tying goal, just moments after his stick exploded on him on a one-timer that would have surely been the equalizer. A significant improvement on faceoffs as well at 63 per cent, including two massive ones at the end of regulation. Would have liked to see him get Perry on his wing as the game went on but didn’t happen.

Tied for the most shots on goal by a forward. Got deked by Miller on the game-winner but too hard on himself post-game. Solid step in the right direction.

Tyler Toffoli – 7/10

The forward who found himself in threatening positions most consistently. Probably deserved a goal. But missed two glorious chances wide, one up high on a partial breakaway and one fired inexplicably wide to the right on a cross crease pass. But was at least getting into those spots. His two shots on goal almost fooled Demko as well, including one off the rush that was difficult for the Canucks netminder to deal with. On another night could’ve won the game in regulation.

Joel Armia – 5/10

Disappointing night for him.

Ducharme admitted pre-game that he spoke to him earlier in the day about his importance to the team. Was just okay offensively. Held the puck up well at times but those were few and far between.

Beaten by Gaudette to the front of the net for his goal. Played just a hair over 12 minutes.

Phillip Danault – 6/10

Could have worn the goat horns for a turnover in overtime but recovered nicely to cut off the return pass to the front.

But looked uncomfortable in OT with the puck on his stick and lacked creativity. Solid night in the dot. In regulation did some good work defensively but most of his offensive work was on the perimeter.

Brendan Gallagher – 6/10

A rather quiet night by his standards.

Not as implicated or as much of a disturbance as usual. But helped provide the screen that eventually led to Perry’s opener. Just a night where it didn’t seem like he had much.

Tomas Tatar – 6/10

Like his linemates at even strength did a lot of perimeter work that was decent enough but no threatening. Earned the secondary assist on Perry’s opener on the powerplay. A more willing shooter than we’ve seen of late. Most likely to score on his line. But beaten too easily to the outside for Miller’s winning goal in overtime.

Not a defenceman, I know.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi – 6/10

Looked good on the powerplay once again, which is the confidence builder for him. But save for a shot to the right of Demko in a somewhat threatening position was anonymous far too often at even strength. Should see more ice time in overtime than Danault, that’s for sure.

Off night for him but not on faceoffs where he was the Habs' best man percentage-wise at 71.

Josh Anderson – 6/10

Oh, what could have been, Mr. Anderson.

Had the game on his stick in overtime but put his breakaway over the net. Canucks picked up the puck and Miller scored going the other way. His stick paid the price for that. Physical with four hits but it’s been a few games now where he’s struggled to break free offensively to show off his dominance.

Needs more than a lone shot on goal.

Jonathan Drouin – 7/10

The Canadiens most dangerous and creative forward on the night. Looked lively and willing to take players on in the offensive zone. He’s the key to finally getting over the hump In overtime.

Put a perfect 40-foot diagonal pass on Suzuki’s tape but the centreman’s stick exploded. Looked more assured on his wave of the powerplay. Tied for the lead in shots on goal by a forward with four.

If he continues to shoot more the points will flow freely. An encouraging performance from him.

Jake Evans – 4/10

Not a shot at him but played less than five minutes at even strength. Needs to be more physical if he wants to retain his spot in the lineup.

Part of a penalty kill that pitched a shutout. But needs to up his game, especially with Ryan Poehling performing well of late in Laval.

Paul Byron – 5/10

Played just a hair over 10 minutes.

Which makes his usage to start overtime curious. Didn’t notice him all that much at even strength. Which again makes his usage to start overtime curious. If he’s going to be used in the extra frame, he has to try and push back guys with his speed.

Not circle with the puck endlessly in the neutral zone.

Corey Perry – 7/10

The worm keeps putting up the points.

The build-up play to his goal was so smart, not forcing things down low, putting the puck back to the point and made his way to the front of the net, where Petry’s shot just found him off the post.

Would have liked to see him play more than eleven minutes but was used when the Habs were down by one with the game on the line. Six goals is not a bad return on investment so far.

Coach

Dominique Ducharme – 6/10

Would have liked to see him move Perry up alongside Suzuki and Toffoli like he did last game. Respect his explanation for the decision to start Danault and Byron in overtime. But safe is dead at 3-on-3. Needs to find a way to either work with the players on how to play it or break the psychological hold the extra period has on them. Powerplay clicked again which is good. But his team also went missing for long stretches of the game, particularly the second half of the first and the entire second period. Lots of things are working. The overtime configuration deserves further attention.

P.S

Call them the Still rules for overtime:

Passing the puck back to your goalie is not a bad move. Moving in a circle repeatedly just in front of him is. On defence, only Kulak, Petry or Romanov. At forward, first wave should be two of Suzuki, Kotkaniemi, Anderson or Drouin. Toffoli, Tatar, Gallagher and Byron (speed) can also play in OT. Be aggressive. You’re winless so far. Just go for it.