Step inside Van Gogh’s masterpieces at new exhibit

A new exhibit designed entirely in Montreal is offering a modern perspective on the timeless Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh. (Touria Izri) A new exhibit designed entirely in Montreal is offering a modern perspective on the timeless Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh. (Touria Izri)

Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine

A long-awaited effort to evacuate civilians from a steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was underway Sunday, the United Nations said, while U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed she visited Ukraine's president to show unflinching American support for the country's defense against Russian aggression.

‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’ event wraps up with bikers’ church service

Hundreds of people packed a church in Ottawa’s Vanier neighbourhood for a 'bikers' church service,' the final scheduled event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker event this weekend. The service was held just hours after Ottawa police launched an investigation into 'hate-motivated mischief' over graffiti spray-painted on the church’s walls.

