A one-kilometre section of Ste. Catherine St. is now closed to car traffic.

The pedestrian section of the commercial strip closed to cars on Friday April 26 and will remain closed until Friday Sept. 27.

Construction is taking place on part of the road, but the city has pledged to maintain a six-metre wide corridor at all times for pedestrians.

Throughout the spring and summer restaurants will have terrasses open on the street for diners and drinkers.

For three weeks, one each in June, July, and August, there will be special events such as art displays taking place to encourage tourism.

The only time vehicles will be allowed on the street will be from 7 to 10 a.m., Monday to Friday, when deliveries are permitted.