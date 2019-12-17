MONTREAL -- Low enrollment numbers have forced the closing of a West Island High School, Lester B. Pearson School Board commissioners said Tuesday.

Students who currently attend St. Thomas High School on Ambassador Ave. will be moved to Lindsay Place High School, on Broadview Ave.

But Lindsay Place will cease to exist. The building on Broadview Ave. will become St. Thomas High School, the commissioners decided in a unanimous vote.

The building that is St. Thomas High School will be used for adult education.

The change will only take place after the 2020-21 school year, and a transition committee will be created to ease the process, the commissioners added.

Students who currently attend Lindsay Place will be able to stay in the building to finish their studies, but they will become St. Thomas students as of the start of the 2021 school year.

The staff of St. Thomas High School will take up their roles at the Lindsay Place High School location.

Both Lindsay Place and St. Thomas are in Pointe-Claire.

About 400 students currently attend Lindsay Place High School--which has a capacity of over 1300. About 1,200 students attend St. Thomas High School.

The school changes come as a result of declining English high-school enrolment on the West Island. In January 2019, Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge transferred Riverdale High School to the French-language Marguerite-Bourgeoys school board.

Tuesday's school transfer was a way to ensure the education minister didn't step in to transfer any more schools to the French system, commissioners said.

Beurling Academy, in Verdun, will remain open, the board also said Tuesday--though it too has seen dropping enrollment.

Lindsay Place student says she feels LBPSB commissioners focused more on wellbeing of St. Thomas students and is disappointed with imminent school closure. St. Thomas student follows, also expressing fruatration at decision, saying communities were not listened to. #CJAD800 pic.twitter.com/ink2QGffCq — Sofia Misenheimer (@sofsilvamtl) December 18, 2019