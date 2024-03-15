MONTREAL
Montreal

    • On and off wet weather for Saint Patrick's Day festivities

    A giant leprechaun is shown during the St. Patrick's Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A giant leprechaun is shown during the St. Patrick's Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    Share

    After a day of sunshine and double-digit warmth on Thursday, clouds are expected to start rolling in in time for Saint Patty‘s weekend festivities.

    Despite a dreary start to the day on Friday with clouds and showers, Montrealers should see a return to sunshine by the afternoon with a daytime high reaching 10 degrees Celsius.

    The normal high for March 15 is 2 C.

    However, the sun may be scarce this weekend.

    Clouds are expected to roll back in Friday evening along with another round of showers.

    Saturday should feature mainly cloudy skies, with light rain holding off until the evening.

    Parade-goers in Hudson should see dry conditions with fairly light winds. The daytime high on Saturday is expected to hit 6 C.

    For those attending Saint Patrick’s Day parades in Montreal or Rawdon on Sunday, rain ponchos could be needed.

    While the steadiest rain this weekend is expected to fall Saturday night into Sunday morning, there could still be scattered showers in time for both parades.

    The temperature around noon will be 6 C, while the daytime high on Sunday is expected to climb to 7 C.

    Southwestern Quebec could see a transition from rain showers to wet flurries into Monday with cooler air moving in. Daytime highs will be closer to seasonal or slightly below through next week in time for the arrival of spring on Tuesday, March 19.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?

    Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    • Program helping northern Ontario ERs stay open set to expire

      A program that helps rural and northern Ontario hospitals avoid temporary ER closures is set to expire at the end of the month, after a series of last-minute renewals, and hospitals are anxiously awaiting word from the government on what happens next.

    • Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?

      Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?

    • Sault MPP cautiously optimistic about a health care solution

      Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano says he’s cautiously optimistic a solution can be found in providing primary care to thousands of local patients being de-rostered and who are at risk of being de-rostered through the Group Health Centre.

    London

    • Pride crosswalk damaged, police looking for suspect

      Oxford County OPP are investigating in the town of Blandford-Blenheim after a vehicle was seen leaving tread marks on a pride cross walk. According to police, the incident happened on Sunday at around 6:30 p.m.

    • Stratford police on the lookout for lead-foot driver

      Stratford police are searching for a speeding driver who was clocked driving nearly 190 km/h. Police initially spotted the driver of a white Subaru sedan going around 125 km/h on Perth South Line 20 on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News