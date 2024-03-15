On and off wet weather for Saint Patrick's Day festivities

After a day of sunshine and double-digit warmth on Thursday, clouds are expected to start rolling in in time for Saint Patty‘s weekend festivities.

Despite a dreary start to the day on Friday with clouds and showers, Montrealers should see a return to sunshine by the afternoon with a daytime high reaching 10 degrees Celsius.

The normal high for March 15 is 2 C.

However, the sun may be scarce this weekend.

Clouds are expected to roll back in Friday evening along with another round of showers.

Saturday should feature mainly cloudy skies, with light rain holding off until the evening.

Parade-goers in Hudson should see dry conditions with fairly light winds. The daytime high on Saturday is expected to hit 6 C.

For those attending Saint Patrick’s Day parades in Montreal or Rawdon on Sunday, rain ponchos could be needed.

While the steadiest rain this weekend is expected to fall Saturday night into Sunday morning, there could still be scattered showers in time for both parades.

The temperature around noon will be 6 C, while the daytime high on Sunday is expected to climb to 7 C.

Southwestern Quebec could see a transition from rain showers to wet flurries into Monday with cooler air moving in. Daytime highs will be closer to seasonal or slightly below through next week in time for the arrival of spring on Tuesday, March 19.