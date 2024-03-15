On and off wet weather for Saint Patrick's Day festivities
After a day of sunshine and double-digit warmth on Thursday, clouds are expected to start rolling in in time for Saint Patty‘s weekend festivities.
Despite a dreary start to the day on Friday with clouds and showers, Montrealers should see a return to sunshine by the afternoon with a daytime high reaching 10 degrees Celsius.
The normal high for March 15 is 2 C.
However, the sun may be scarce this weekend.
Clouds are expected to roll back in Friday evening along with another round of showers.
Saturday should feature mainly cloudy skies, with light rain holding off until the evening.
Parade-goers in Hudson should see dry conditions with fairly light winds. The daytime high on Saturday is expected to hit 6 C.
For those attending Saint Patrick’s Day parades in Montreal or Rawdon on Sunday, rain ponchos could be needed.
While the steadiest rain this weekend is expected to fall Saturday night into Sunday morning, there could still be scattered showers in time for both parades.
The temperature around noon will be 6 C, while the daytime high on Sunday is expected to climb to 7 C.
Southwestern Quebec could see a transition from rain showers to wet flurries into Monday with cooler air moving in. Daytime highs will be closer to seasonal or slightly below through next week in time for the arrival of spring on Tuesday, March 19.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Doctors urge myth-busting, education to counter misinformation as measles cases rise
A troubling rise in measles cases has a Toronto doctor remembering a little girl who became blind, noncommunicative and incontinent after contracting the virus.
Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?
Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?
Ontario on the hook for $6B and counting in Bill 124 compensation
Ontario is so far on the hook for more than $6 billion in payments to broader public sector workers as a result of the provincial government's wage restraint legislation being found unconstitutional.
NEW Melting air fryers, blinds with choking hazard: Here are the recalls in Canada this week
Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week including Insignia air fryers, wall chargers, and window blinds.
'That's news to me': Montreal man gets letter from Quebec government saying he's legally dead
After returning home from an extended vacation in Costa Rica, a Montreal man got the surprise of the lifetime in the mail — the Quebec government thinks he's dead.
Could converting parking lots help the national housing crisis? Toronto is considering it
Low housing inventory, record home prices and sky-high rent are all contributing to a housing crisis playing out across the country, forcing cities to get creative.
McDonald's system outages have been reported worldwide. The chain says they're getting fixed
System failures at McDonald's were reported worldwide Friday, shuttering some restaurants for hours and leading to social media complaints from customers, in what the fast food chain called a "technology outage" that was being fixed.
UN-backed human rights experts decry new evidence of torture of Ukrainian POWs by Russia
UN-backed human rights experts said Friday they have gathered new evidence of "horrific" torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war by their Russian jailers, saying such practices could amount to war crimes.
Long COVID Awareness Day: This Ontario researcher felt the symptoms for 18 months
An Ontario long COVID-19 researcher says she is all too familiar with the lasting effects of the condition, which she experienced for 18 months after she got infected.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario on the hook for $6B and counting in Bill 124 compensation
Ontario is so far on the hook for more than $6 billion in payments to broader public sector workers as a result of the provincial government's wage restraint legislation being found unconstitutional.
-
Long COVID Awareness Day: This Ontario researcher felt the symptoms for 18 months
An Ontario long COVID-19 researcher says she is all too familiar with the lasting effects of the condition, which she experienced for 18 months after she got infected.
-
Police identify remains of 3 residents who died in Brampton house fire last week
Peel regional police say they have now identified three residents who died in a fire which tore through a home in Brampton last week.
Atlantic
-
N.S. risks losing dozens of physicians over a potential new policy
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia are drafting the Professional Standard Regarding Conscientious Objection, which includes a policy that would force doctors to provide an ‘effective referral’ for surgical or medical treatments that go against their values or beliefs.
-
N.B. market owner frustrated after being denied liquor agency licence
Stephen Robb has been trying to get a liquor agency licence for almost two years for his New Brunswick market, but he’s been told he isn’t getting one.
-
One dead, another injured in N.S. collision
East Hants District RCMP says they are investigating after a collision in Roulston Corner, N.S., left one person dead and another injured Tuesday.
N.L.
-
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
-
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.
-
Baking business launches Newfoundland's first cake vending machine
A baking couple in the St. John's area says they’ve cooked up the first cake vending machine in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Ottawa
-
Public funeral service for Ottawa’s mass killing victims to take place Sunday
It is official. A multi-faith funeral service for the victims of Ottawa’s mass killing is set to take place Sunday at 1 p.m..
-
It’s going to be rainy, cloudy in Ottawa Friday
Rain is coming back to Ottawa this Friday, as mild temperatures continue to linger around.
-
Universal childcare not so universal according to Ontario government
The national daycare program was promised by the Liberal government to provide affordable childcare for all families, but the Ontario government says it was never set up that way.
Northern Ontario
-
Program helping northern Ontario ERs stay open set to expire
A program that helps rural and northern Ontario hospitals avoid temporary ER closures is set to expire at the end of the month, after a series of last-minute renewals, and hospitals are anxiously awaiting word from the government on what happens next.
-
Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?
Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?
-
Sault MPP cautiously optimistic about a health care solution
Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano says he’s cautiously optimistic a solution can be found in providing primary care to thousands of local patients being de-rostered and who are at risk of being de-rostered through the Group Health Centre.
London
-
breaking
breaking Triple-fatal crash in Huron County
Emergency responders were called to what OPP say was a serious collision east of Wingham on Thursday afternoon.
-
Pride crosswalk damaged, police looking for suspect
Oxford County OPP are investigating in the town of Blandford-Blenheim after a vehicle was seen leaving tread marks on a pride cross walk. According to police, the incident happened on Sunday at around 6:30 p.m.
-
Stratford police on the lookout for lead-foot driver
Stratford police are searching for a speeding driver who was clocked driving nearly 190 km/h. Police initially spotted the driver of a white Subaru sedan going around 125 km/h on Perth South Line 20 on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian killed in crash on busy Kitchener road
A woman has died following a crash on King Street in Kitchener.
-
Three killed in head-on crash near Wingham
Three people were killed Thursday in a head-on collision just east of Wingham.
-
Former employees claim Kitchener, Ont. grocer hasn't paid them
Several people have come forward claiming they worked at Dutchie’s Fresh Food Market in Kitchener but haven’t been paid wages by the grocery company.
Windsor
-
Chatham man turns himself in following February assault
The initial incident happened on Feb. 19 when police responded to a call where a woman was walking on Dover Street when she got into an argument with a man.
-
Windsor police conducting traffic stops on Friday
Drivers can expect traffic stops that police said are aimed to reduce collisions.
-
'No twisting and squeezing': An early start to tick season in late winter
Tick season in southwestern Ontario has started earlier than usual thanks to an unusually mild winter, according to naturalists and local health officials.
Barrie
-
Cocaine and fentanyl drug bust leads to two charged with trafficking
Two men face charges after drug bust in Orillia.
-
Driver killed in crash on Simcoe County Road 27
One person died in a single-vehicle collision Wednesday evening in Tiny Township.
-
Premier Doug Ford to stop in Barrie, Ont., to make housing announcement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will stop in Barrie on Friday morning to make an announcement.
Vancouver
-
Passengers stranded on Whistler gondola
A gondola at Whistler-Blackcomb came to a sudden stop Thursday afternoon, literally leaving everyone aboard hanging.
-
Here's how many times Vancouver's mayor has been absent from a vote at council
Vancouver's mayor has been absent for nearly a third of votes at public council meetings since taking office, data shows.
-
B.C. piloted a $25M support hub for special needs children in a remote community. Parents say they're worse off than before.
When the B.C. government announced a new centralized service hub to provide an array of therapies for children with special needs in Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii, Hannah Davis couldn’t help but feel skeptical.
Vancouver Island
-
Meteorologists predict daily heat records to be broken in B.C. this weekend
People on Vancouver Island are making plans to head outdoors as a burst of hot weather is forecast to bring daily temperature heat records over the weekend.
-
B.C. law will allow province to sue social media companies, other 'wrongdoers' for health costs
The British Columbia government has introduced proposed legislation to recover health-related costs from alleged 'wrongdoers,' including social-media giants.
-
B.C. boy, 9, has memorized pi to 2,030 digits
Nine-year-old Lucas Mason Yao loves the Vancouver Canucks, his pet bunny Chomp and pi, the mathematical constant that's celebrated every March 14 around the world.
Winnipeg
-
Proposed bills aim to crack down on sex offenders and false intimate images in Manitoba
The Manitoba government is proposing tougher anti-crime measures in two bills now before the legislature.
-
Winnipeg police say string of violent robberies involved youths
Three youths have been arrested following a rash of violent robberies.
-
Winnipeg police looking for man believed to have dumped soil into bulk food bins
Winnipeg police are looking for a man who is believed to have dumped soil into bulk food bins at a Winnipeg business.
Calgary
-
Police ask residents to shelter in place after shots fired in Penbrooke Meadows
Shots were fired at police officers during an investigation in the community of Penbrooke Meadows on Thursday afternoon, prompting a shelter in place order for nearby residents.
-
Revelstoke RCMP investigate Thursday morning shooting
Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Revelstoke hospital Thursday morning suffering from a gunshot wound.
-
Supreme Court will not hear appeal of Calgary man who killed five people
The Supreme Court of Canada ruled Thursday it will not hear an appeal from Matthew de Grood to acquire more freedoms while under psychiatric care.
Edmonton
-
City of Edmonton, union avoid strike with tentative deal that now includes library workers
A deal was struck between the union representing some 5,000 City of Edmonton and Edmonton Public Library employees and the city on Thursday.
-
Flip-flop in regulating mental health counsellors will slow getting urgent services to Indigenous people: Treaty 6, 8
The decision by Alberta to regulate counsellor therapy through the College of Alberta Psychologists (CAP) will not meet the urgency of mental health care required by Indigenous populations in the province.
-
Fort Saskatchewan crash sends 1 to hospital
One person was hospitalized after a crash in Fort Saskatchewan early Friday morning.
Regina
-
Class action lawsuit seeks justice for those suffering from intergenerational trauma by residential schools
A class action lawsuit is seeking justice for those suffering from intergenerational trauma caused by residential schools.
-
Highway 39 crash near Rouleau, Sask., Wednesday was a 10 vehicle pileup: RCMP
One person was seriously injured in what RCMP said was a 10 vehicle pileup on Highway 39 near Rouleau, Sask., on Wednesday morning.
-
Sask. teachers call for a referee to end contract stalemate, province not interested
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) is calling for binding arbitration to put an end to its five-month stalemate with the government.
Saskatoon
-
Nurse practitioners seen as 'short-term solution' to Sask. family doctor shortage
As about 200,000 people in Saskatchewan are without a family doctor, nurse practitioners (NPs) could be the short-term solution.
-
Sask. mom launches campaign to support teachers
Nicole Berg, a dedicated mother from Saskatoon, is on a mission to back up teachers in the province.
-
Federal government pitches $6M for Sask. rare earth processing facility
The federal government is making another major investment in the rare earth processing industry in Saskatchewan.