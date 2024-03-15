St. Patrick's Day in Montreal: Here's what to know about event, traffic and weather
Montreal is turning green for the weekend as it gears up for the 199th annual St. Patrick's Parade. Here's everything you need to know.
Organized by the United Irish Societies of Montreal, montreal's famous parade takes place on Sunday, March 17, beginning at noon along de Maisonneuve Street from Fort Street to Jeanne-Mance.
The three hour-parade will feature a sea of green, with hundreds of floats, dancers, marching bands, Irish wolfhounds and performers, all celebrating the Irish community.
Leading the parade is Grand Marshal Mike Kennedy, and Patty McCann is serving as chief reviewing officer.
The parade will feature the St. Patrick's Queen, Chloe Miller, and her court: Julia Rochford, Madison Lalonde, Mia Simard and Shaeleigh Rose Spracklin.
The first St. Patrick's Day parade in Montreal took place in 1824, making it the oldest of its kind in Canada.
Hudson parade
Those living west of the city might instead try their luck at the St Patrick's Parade Irish Festival Parade in Hudson. Organized by the Soulanges Irish Society, it takes place Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Hudson Main Street.
Brian Greenway of April Wine will serve as Grand Marshal, and Irishwoman of the Year is Kim Sullivan, weather specialist at Global News.
Rawdon festival
St. Patrick's Day has been celebrated in the Lanaudiere town of Rawdon, north of Montreal, for the past 45 years. This year is no exception, with three days of festivities, culminating in the parade. It starts at 2 p.m. on Queen Street, ending at Church St.
Here's a full list of activities for the weekend festival.
Traffic notes
Drivers take note: the closure of the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge this weekend will impact traffic in Hudson and for any drivers coming in to Montreal from Vaudreuil-Dorion.
Also: On Sunday in the Ville-Marie borough, de Maisonneuve Boulevard will be closed between Fort Street and Jeanne-Mance Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
St. Patrick's Day Parade route for March 17, 2024.
Full weekend road closures here.
Pub crawls, breakfasts and events
Many pubs across the city in the downtown area have celebrations underway, including traditions like Irish breakfast, serving green beer, playing Irish music, and hosting pub crawls.
CTV Montreal will host a breakfast at Hurley's Irish Pub, starting at 8 a.m. Montreal Pipes and Drums will perform.
Weather
Those attending the parade might want to bring a rain poncho.
While the steadiest rain this weekend is expected to fall Saturday night into Sunday morning, there could still be scattered showers in time for the parade.
The temperature around noon will be 6 C, while the daytime high on Sunday is expected to climb to 7 C.
Send us your photos
Do you have photos dressed in your best shades of green, revelling in the Paddy's Day fun? Send them to us for a photo gallery: MontrealDigitalNews@BellMedia.ca
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Exclusive: Former Mountie William Majcher, accused of being an agent for China, says he's a 'patriot not a traitor'
William Majcher is accused of being a foreign agent for China, and charged under the Security of Information Act, the law used in Canada to prosecute alleged spies and turncoats.
Opinion The Princess of Wales controversy has only gotten worse
Social media is in knots over Kate's absence from the public eye, and it's only getting worse.
'An unbelievable father': Mark Mulroney reflects on father's legacy, says he 'always made us feel special'
Seeing flags across the country flying at half mast to honour the life and legacy of former prime minister Brian Mulroney has been 'one of the most beautiful things (the family) has seen,' his son Mark said.
Toronto's Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse destroyed in large fire
The Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse, a fixture on the Toronto Island for more than eight decades, has been destroyed after a large fire broke out Sunday morning.
Public funeral honouring Ottawa’s 6 victims starts Sunday afternoon
A public funeral honouring the victims of the city’s largest murder in its recent history is expected to start at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Homeowners, realtors should take steps to protect against title fraud: experts
Title fraud refers to when the ownership or title of a property is fraudulently changed or documents are forged to allow a fraudster to illegally sell or refinance the property. The issue gained prominence last year amid two Toronto police investigations in which homes were allegedly listed for sale without the owners' knowledge, including one where the home was sold.
Looting is on the rise in Haiti. Among the victims: UNICEF and Guatemala's consul
As Haiti once again spirals into chaos with another wave of gang violence, a number of government and aid agencies reported Saturday that their facilities and aid supplies have been looted.
Netanyahu snaps back against growing U.S. criticism after being accused of losing his way on Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu railed Sunday against growing criticism from the United States against his leadership amid the devastating war with Hamas, saying the pressure won’t stop Israel from achieving "total victory."
Here are the top five scams, frauds for 2024
Investment and crypto frauds occupy the first place on the list of the top five scams for 2024, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Toronto's Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse destroyed in large fire
The Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse, a fixture on the Toronto Island for more than eight decades, has been destroyed after a large fire broke out Sunday morning.
-
'Unacceptable behaviour': Ontario tow truck driver caught going 100 km/h over speed limit
A tow truck driver was charged after travelling nearly 100 kilometres an hour over the speed limit on the wrong side of the road in Mississauga.
-
Early morning crash on Hwy. 403 in Burlington sends 7 people to hospital
A collision that happened early Sunday morning on Highway 403 in Burlington has sent seven people to hospital.
Atlantic
-
Changes underway for Saint John City Market
Vendors are optimistic of the new ideas coming to the Saint John City Market as part of the city’s strategic plans which includes 65 different initiatives.
-
Patients relocated after flooding at Halifax healthcare facility
Several patients of Halifax mental health and addictions services centre are being transferred to other facilities following a flood on Friday afternoon.
-
Here are the top five scams, frauds for 2024
Investment and crypto frauds occupy the first place on the list of the top five scams for 2024, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
N.L.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
-
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
-
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.
Ottawa
-
Public funeral honouring Ottawa’s 6 victims starts Sunday afternoon
A public funeral honouring the victims of the city’s largest murder in its recent history is expected to start at 1 p.m. Sunday.
-
Firefighters safely extricate child's fingers trapped in bathroom drain in Orleans
Ottawa Fire Services says a portion of a drain system had to be removed using an electric saw after a child’s fingers got trapped in a bathroom drain Saturday morning in Orleans.
-
Ottawa passengers trapped in Mexico for days after Flair Airlines cancels flights
A dream vacation to Cancun became a nightmare for 180 people after flights home were delayed for multiple days. Sources told CTV News Ottawa Sunday they have finally landed in Ottawa.
Northern Ontario
-
Another commercial driver charged with impaired driving on northern highway
A 52-year-old commercial motor vehicle driver from North Bay is facing an impaired charge following a traffic stop on Highway 11.
-
Opinion
Opinion The Princess of Wales controversy has only gotten worse
Social media is in knots over Kate's absence from the public eye, and it's only getting worse.
-
Timmins area under winter weather travel advisory
Snow will be falling in Timmins area on Sunday – with up to 10 cm expected throughout the day.
London
-
London’s Vision Impaired Curling team preparing for national tournament
With a little help, Tim Prohaszka throws a rock at Highland Curling Club in London, Ont. The blind curler is part of the London Vision Impaired Curling team headed to Edmonton, Alta. for the upcoming national tournament.
-
Man dies in motorcycle crash overnight in northwest London, Ont.
One man is dead and a female passenger was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after an overnight motorcycle crash in London’s northwest end.
-
'Undetermined amount' of diesel fuel enters Thames River, storm sewer following Friday morning collision
If you smelled diesel fuel near the Thames River over the past two days you weren’t imagining things, as the city had to remediate a diesel spill following a vehicle collision Friday morning.
Kitchener
-
Early start to this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parties in Waterloo
St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Sunday this year but you wouldn’t know it in Waterloo, Ont. Hundreds of university and college students, dressed all in green, made their way to Marshall Street on Saturday afternoon.
-
19-year-old hit by vehicle in University District
A 19-year-old woman was taken to hospital Saturday night after she was hit by a vehicle in Waterloo’s University District.
-
Former employees rallying outside Dutchie’s store allege they’re owed wages
With new allegations emerging about a Kitchener, Ont. grocery store, some former employees made their complaints known – in person.
Windsor
-
32-year-old man in custody following standoff: Chatham-Kent police
A man is in custody after a four hour-long standoff in Dover Township late Friday night.
-
2 more youths arrested in connection to group assault on teen with autism
Two 14-year-old youths have been arrested in connection to a group assault on a teenager with autism at a Windsor, Ont. shopping mall bus stop last weekend.
-
Correctional officer stabbed by inmate at Windsor, Ont. jail with makeshift weapon
A correctional officer at a Windsor detention facility was attacked by an inmate wielding a makeshift weapon, sustaining injuries to his cheek and neck area, according to the union representing employees at the jail.
Barrie
-
Driver charged with Stunt driving after going double the speed limit
A Caledon man has been charged with stunt driving after going more than double the posted speed limit.
-
Where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Barrie
Sunday is St. Patrick's Day, meaning many of Barrie's bars and pubs will host events that span from early afternoon until late at night.
-
Robotics competition returns to Georgian College
Georgian College was the site of the First Robotics district qualifying event on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
In B.C.'s forests, a debate over watershed science with lives and billions at stake
Scientists say the stakes in getting it right are huge, with lives and billions of dollars in the balance during climate-related extremes in a province where clear-cutting has been a dominant practice for decades, affecting large swaths of the landscape.
-
A&W employee injured after vehicle crashes into North Vancouver restaurant
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a driver crashed into a fast food restaurant in North Vancouver Saturday afternoon.
-
Washington Capitals edge Vancouver Canucks 2-1
Details proved to be the difference maker for the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
Heat records fall in 10 B.C. communities Friday
The warm weekend that was forecasted for B.C. has arrived, and 10 communities experienced their hottest March 15 on record Friday, according to data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
'Unplanned outage' caused 911 delays in B.C. Saturday, E-Comm says
B.C.'s largest 911 service provider says an "unplanned outage" caused delays for callers Saturday morning.
-
'I was stunned': DNA tests reveal hidden family secret for B.C. woman
A B.C. woman spoke with CTV News about how she came across a life-changing discovery in her family, and what pushed her to want to learn more.
Winnipeg
-
One person sent to hospital after two fires on Winnipeg’s Main Street
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were busy Saturday night, after battling two fires on Main Street just hours apart.
-
Investigation underway into death of distressed man found in Winnipeg apartment
A 35-year-old man is dead after he was found with serious injuries in a suite in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue Saturday.
-
One person hospitalized after Young Street apartment fire
One person was taken to the hospital in unstable condition Saturday afternoon after an apartment fire in the 200 block of Winnipeg’s Young Street.
Calgary
-
Backlund reaches career milestone in 5-2 win over Canadiens minus coach St. Louis
Calgary Flames' captain Mikael Backlund scored twice to reach a career milestone in a 5-2 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens who were without head coach Martin St. Louis on Saturday.
-
Neighbours in Calgary armed standoff ‘wondered what was going on’
The morning after a 30-hour armed standoff ended with one man dead, several Calgary residents of the Penbrooke Meadows neighbourhood that was forced to shelter in place said that while they were shocked by the incident, they believe Calgary police handled it properly.
-
Ukraine launches far-ranging drone attacks on the final day of Russia's presidential vote
Ukraine launched a massive new wave of drone attacks on Russia Sunday as Russians cast ballots on the final day of a presidential vote set to extend President Vladimir Putin's rule for another six years.
Edmonton
-
Lehkonen scores in OT as rolling Avalanche tip Oilers 3-2
It was the kind of thrilling ending expected from a potentially deep playoff preview.
-
4 Edmontonians make final list of Alberta NDP leadership candidates
The Alberta NDP announced the final list of leadership candidates Friday night, and four of them are from Edmonton.
-
Trump campaigns for GOP Senate candidate Bernie Moreno in Ohio
Former President Donald Trump claimed that he -- not President Joe Biden -- will protect Social Security and warned of a "bloodbath" if he loses in November as he campaigned for Senate candidate Bernie Moreno in Ohio.
Regina
-
Annual Neil Squire Society's 'Princess Ball' returns to Regina
It was quite the fairy tale Saturday at the Conexus Arts Centre as all the classic storybook Princesses and Princes were in Regina for the 4th annual ‘Princess Ball.’
-
Moose Jaw man taken to hospital following house fire
A Moose Jaw man was taken to hospital following a house fire on Saturday afternoon.
-
Rural communities in Sask. concerned about ability to maintain vital services
Saskatchewan rural communities are concerned about their ability to maintain vital services. The number of nurses working in rural areas has declined 21 per cent since 2018.
Saskatoon
-
‘We are a better community because of him’: Saskatoon mourns generous philanthropist
91-year-old Leslie Dubé died on Wednesday, leaving a legacy through community support.
-
Pothole season arrives as Saskatoon gears up for spring melt
Saskatoon received over 50 centimetres of snow in the first week of March and there is still a lot of snow piled on residential and business properties, the city said.
-
‘It was my dream’: Sask. singer takes stage on Canada’s Got Talent
An Indigenous singer from Prince Albert will make her debut on the newest season of Canada’s Got Talent on March 26th.