With the annual Moving Day coming in just a few weeks, the City of Montreal announced that the St-Laurent Ecocentre will gradually begin reopening on Friday.

The centre will open on June 7, 8, 10, 13, 14 and 15 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Starting June 18 the Ecocentre will resume normal hours of 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday.

Those visiting the centre will deposit their materials on the ground rather than in containers. The pre-sorted materials will then be loaded by a tractor-loader into dump trucks and send to treatment centres.

The following materials will be accepted at the Ecocentre:

Construction, renovation and demolition waste

Metal

Wood

Appliances, including those containing refrigerating gases

Household hazardous waste

Electronics

In April the city closed the St-Laurent Ecocentre. Months earlier the city had banned the contractor responsible for hauling and recycling trash from competing in public contracts for five years due to illegal waste dumping.

In May, Ecocentres in Lasalle and Cote-Des-Neiges were also closed. The centre in Lasalle has not yet reopened.