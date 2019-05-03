

CTV Montreal





The city of Montreal has closed the ecocentres in LaSalle effective immediately while cutting back on the opening hours at five other dumps.

The work-training centre in LaSalle is also closed for an undetermined amount of time.

About two weeks Montreal closed the St. Laurent ecocentre because of a "situation that is out of our control."

The problem stems from the companies the city had hired to haul away and recycle trash.

In January Montreal's original contractor, Melimax, was barred from competing in public contracts for five years because the firms were dumping waste illegally.

As reported in The Gazette, an insurance company then chose Conteneurs Rouville to finish the contract, only to learn that company was owned by the wife of the owner of Melimax.

No company has made a bid to replace Melimax and haul away waste.

Another firm, Matrec is hauling away waste from LaSalle, but it is having trouble finding enough drivers to do the job.

As of May 3, the ecocentres in Acadie, Cote des Neiges, Riviere des Prairies, La Petite Patrie, and St. Michel will only be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Space at some of these dumps is limited and so truck drivers are being warned to check the restrictions before attempting to unload.

The Petite Patrie and Acadie locations ban all vehicles more than 7.3 m (24 feet) long, while the maximum size for trucks is 6.8 m long.

The three other vehicles can handle trucks up to 7.4 m long, and other vehicles up to 11 m long.