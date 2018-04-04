

CTV Montreal





The exact cause of Wednesday's spectacular crash on Highway 40 East have yet to be deteremined but a spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec said criminal charges are a possibility.

“If there are criminal accusations that could be brought, they will be brought," said SQ spokesperson Daniel Thibodeau. "These are major incidents that tie up traffic and have a huge human toll. There’s people that were not able to get to work, there’s people that missed apopintments, there’s health concerns.”

According to Thibodeau, the investigation is looking into whether negligence or human error may have contributed to the crash. If criminal charges aren't filed, there may still be the possibility of hefty fines, he said.

No one was injured in the crash, which saw a tractor-trailer loaded with corn slamming into a pedestrian bridge at high speed in Repentigny at 11:30 a.m. with the back-end dumper raised.

"At this point, (we're investigating whether) the signals were functional, was there something wrong with the hydraulics, did something not work or was something accidentally deployed or ignored?" said Thibodeau. "These are the elements we're looking at and it could lead to criminal charges."

A nearby driver caught the crash on video and posted it online, where it soon went viral. Thibodeau warned other drivers against filming while driving, urging those on the road to call 911 if they see something dangerous.

It happened near the exit at Brien Blvd., forcing officials to set up a detour in the area. Emergency services had to scramble to pick up debris on the highway.

On Thursday, Transport Quebec said the pedestrian overpass was dismantled overnight due to the severity of the damage.

Thibodeau said police had interviewed witnesses, who told them the bed of the truck began rising about a kilometre before it struck the overpass. While some drivers tried to warn the trucker, they were unable to do so in time.

"The distance was really short, we're talking about highway speeds," said Thibodeau. "It took a matter of seconds before the impact actually occurred."