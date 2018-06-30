SPVM investigating possible attempted murder in Dorval
Published Saturday, June 30, 2018 5:43PM EDT
Montreal Police said they are en-route to investigate a possible attempted murder in Dorval.
The incident occurred at the corner of Boulevard Saint-Jean and Highway 40.
The exact circumstances of the incident are still unknown.
No word on whether anyone was injured.
More to come.
