Special bureau launched in response to Joyce Echaquan's death

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What's the future of wastewater testing for COVID-19?

Wastewater testing became an important surveillance tool for COVID-19 spread early on in the pandemic. But it's unclear how long current levels of government funding will continue, and experts are calling on the federal government to create a standardized surveillance system for all of Canada.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon