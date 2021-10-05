TROIS-RIVIERES, QUE -- A coroner who issued a report last week into the death of Joyce Echaquan that urged Quebec to recognize systemic racism and root it out of institutions addressed her findings Tuesday.

Gehane Kamel oversaw the inquiry into the death of Echaquan, finding that while her death was accidental, the racism and prejudice the Atikamekw woman was subjected to contributed to her death.

"I must confess in all sincerity that this public inquiry and some witnesses have shaken me," she said, recounting the events that led to the mother of seven's death.

Echaquan, a 37-year-old mother of seven, filmed herself on Facebook Live as a nurse and an orderly were heard making derogatory comments toward her shortly before her death Sept. 28, 2020, at a hospital in Joliette, Que., northeast of Montreal.

Kamel said racism and discrimination contributed to her death and that the tragedy could have been prevented. She called on Quebec to recognize the existence of systemic racism in its instutions.

Kamel was visibly emotional while responding to questions including moments where she choked back tears.

"In 2021 in Quebec, can we let someone die because this person is considered like an animal," she said. "It's difficult what I'm saying here, but that is what I thought for a long time, and it will probably stay with me for a long time."

WATCH LIVE AT 2 P.M.: Family of Joyce Echaquan reacts to coroner's report

The video of her treatment went viral and drew outrage and condemnation, and the final report into her death found her initial diagnosis was based on prejudice and she wasn't properly monitored before finally being transferred to intensive care.

"Without the video, Ms. Echaquan would never have been heard. This observation sends chills down the spine," said Kamel.

Echaquan died of a pulmonary edema that was linked to a rare heart condition.

Despite the coroner's recommendation, the Legault government has steadfastly denied systemic racism exists in the province.

"We have witnessed an unacceptable death, and we must ensure that it is not in vain," said Kamel. "It is unacceptable that large sections of our society deny such a well-documented reality."

When asked if Kamel thought Echaquan would be alive if she were a white woman, the coroner's response was simple and direct.

"I think so," she said.

Echaquan's family has not commented on the findings released last week, but is expected to do so later today.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2021.