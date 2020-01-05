MONTREAL -- Urban farming as an increasingly popular pastime and RDP-Pointe-Aux-Trembles is hoping to lead the way.

The borough unveiled a plan to triple the amount of community gardens over the next decade.

Currently, RDP-Pointe-Aux-Trembles has 10 hectares of land dedicated to community gardens, a number that Mayor Caroline Bourgeois said she wants to see grow to 30 in 10 years.

“I said earlier it’s the new face of East of Montreal and I believe it,” she said. “We know this activity is really popular.”

Bourgeois said one reason the East End has lagged in producing more community gardens is soil contamination but factors working in her borough’s favour is ample greenspace and proximity to the river.

She added that what land will be dedicated to the gardens is still being studied but talks with Hydro Quebec have been ongoing on using the Crown Corporation’s land.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante applauded the initiative, saying she wants to see other boroughs follow and will introduce plans in 2020 to encourage more community gardening throughout the city.

“It just creates such an amazing community feeling,” she said.