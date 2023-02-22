Southern Quebec bracing for snowstorm, Ontario bracing for ice storm

A man clears snow from his car during a snowstorm in Montreal, Friday, February 18, 2022, following a snowstorm in the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A man clears snow from his car during a snowstorm in Montreal, Friday, February 18, 2022, following a snowstorm in the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Opinion

Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?

While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon