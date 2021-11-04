MONTREAL -- Longueuil Police are investigating a report of candy-tampering after, they say, a blade was found inside a piece of Halloween chocolate collected by a child going door-to-door on his own street.

The mother of the child called the police Monday night and described seeing a blade, like the one inside a small pencil sharpener, inside a piece of Kinder chocolate.

While hoaxes related to candy-tampering have circulated in the past, a police spokesperson told CTV News that this report appears to be legitimate.

The police force hasn't yet provided a photo of the blade.

The family had been trick-or-treating on Empire St. between Churchill and Regent Streets in the Greenfield Park area of Longueuil.

“So far we think that a suspect put it [there] intentionally to hurt someone," said Longueuil Police spokesperson Melanie Mercille, adding officers are still lacking many details.

“Fortunately the child, in this case, was not injured by the blade," she said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.