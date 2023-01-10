Sophie Brochu to step down as head of Hydro-Québec

The president and CEO of Hydro-Québec, Sophie Brochu, announced on Tuesday that she would be stepping down from her position effective April 11. The corporation's employees were called to a meeting at 1:30 p.m.

Brochu did not specify the reasons for her departure in a letter sent to employees earlier Tuesday or in the corporation's press release.



"The turmoil of the pandemic is largely behind us and Hydro-Québec is in a good position today: we have a strategic plan that sets the course for Quebec's energy transition and the company's financial situation is excellent," she said in a press release. "The time has come to pass the torch."

In recent months, rumours have circulated that she has had a strained relationship with Economy, Innovation and Energy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon which he has denied.

On Twitter, the minister praised Brochu's work: "I'm sure you will continue to influence and pave the way for many of tomorrow's decision makers."

Merci Sophie Brochu. Tu es une leader naturelle et dynamique, une inspiration pour plusieurs. Merci pour ta contribution au secteur public. Je suis certain que tu continueras d’influencer et de tracer la voie pour de nombreux décideurs de demain. https://t.co/OAdJu9yJXl — Pierre Fitzgibbon (@MinFitzgibbon) January 10, 2023

Brochu took up the post in April 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. She will have held her position for three years. Before making the jump to Hydro-Québec, she headed Gaz Métro, now Energir.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 10, 2023