MONTREAL -- A person tried to bribe a health-care worker at a vaccination clinic in order to get a falsified document, a Montreal health official confirmed Tuesday.

"I confirm that there was an attempt to bribe one of our vaccinators," Carl Thériault, media relations specialist with the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal, told CTV News.

This comes just after the Quebec government announced its plan to implement the use of COVID-19 vaccine passports across the province, citing a potential fourth wave due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

Last week, Premier François Legault said "certain privileges" would be extended only to people who are adequately vaccinated against the virus, which has killed 11,242 people in Quebec since the start of the pandemic.

From July 1 to 24, Quebec's health ministry confirmed to CTV News that unvaccinated or partially vaccinated Quebecers accounted for 92 per cent of new COVID-19 cases.

"The purpose of the vaccine passport is to allow access to non-essential activities for properly vaccinated people," explained Marie-Louise Harvey, a media relations officer for the ministry. "Its specific use will be determined according to the evolution of the epidemiological situation and the vaccination coverage in Quebec."

As of Tuesday morning, 84 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up in Quebec has received a first dose of vaccine; 70 per cent have received two.

ON THE LOOKOUT FOR FAKE DOCUMENTS

With some travel restrictions easing across the country, federal agencies say they are also on the lookout for anyone attempting to fake their COVID-19 vaccine records.

“The CBSA is aware that there is no global standard for vaccine documentation, and that some travellers may attempt to use fraudulent documentation when seeking entry to Canada,” said Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA). “The CBSA is working closely with domestic and international partners to detect and intercept such documents as early as possible in the travel continuum.”

The agency notes it has already encountered dozens of alleged fraudulent documentation.

-- with files from CTV News' Christy Somos.