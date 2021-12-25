MONTREAL -- Periods of snow are expected throughout Saturday in Montreal, but be careful on the roads: there's a looming risk of freezing rain in the afternoon.

A high of minus six could feel quite a bit cooler with the wind chill pulling temperatures to what feels like -8 through the day.

Snow and freezing drizzle will continue overnight. Wind chills will keep conditions feeling like minus eight.

Clouds are in the forecast for Sunday along with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Minus two temperatures will feel like -11 down to -12 as clouds clear overnight.

A mix of sun and cloud is in store for Monday with a high of minus eight.

On Tuesday, a high of minus six will give way to -10 overnight with flurries.

On Wednesday, a high of minus three and cloudiness overnight when temperatures will drop slightly to minus four.