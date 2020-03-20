MONTREAL -- Some hotels across Quebec will be used to accommodate minor and non-infectious cases of COVID-19, the Association Hôtellerie Québec (AHQ) confirmed.

The association states public health officials had asked that establishments located near hospitals be made available to alleviate stress on the health care network, which is at risk of congestion.

Hotel officials note they are currently in talks with representatives from Quebec public health to discuss how the plan should unfold.

As soon as the details are confirmed, public health officials will take over protocol proceedings.

The AHQ states it is also working to apply proper health measures in its establishments, while asking for economic assistance for entrepreneurs and employees in the hotel business.

AHQ president and CEO Xavier Gret adds the industry is ready and willing to contribute to overall efforts to fight the pandemic.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2020.