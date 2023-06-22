Some mayors frustrated at Cavendish extension delays
Some suburban mayors say the City of Montreal is continuing to drag its feet on extending Cavendish Boulevard, the ongoing saga that has been talked about for more than a half century.
Recently, there was hope that it would finally happen, but it now seems far from a reality.
Cote-St-Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein remains baffled as to why it's not moving forward.
"It has to get done. It's a question of when," he said.
Brownstein thought it was finally answered in 2017 when Montreal announced plans for a housing development at the old Blue Bonnets Racetrack.
Quebec gave the city the land on the condition that it starts work on extending Cavendish.
A Cote-St.-Luc councillor looked at the city's capital works budget and found that since 2017, millions of dollars have been allocated for initial work, but Brownstein said little, if anything, has been done.
"The money has not been spent, and money specifically for the environmental studies has not been spent, and that's where we are now," he said. "You can't go forward without the environmental studies."
Proponents of the Cavendish extension say it would benefit the towns of St. Laurent, Mont-Royal and Cote-St.-Luc while decreasing traffic on the often-congested Decarie Expressway (A-15).
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante's team said no one was available to comment on the extension but provided a statement.
"The basic idea behind the Cavendish project is to create a sustainable mobility axis with structured public transport that will connect several neighbourhoods," the statement read.
The city did not answer specific questions about the lack of progress and where the money has been spent.
"If I didn't know better, I would say that it's a deliberate attempt to stall, delay, obfuscate," said Saint-Laurent borough Mayor Alan DeSousa of the opposition Ensemble Montreal party. "We have seen the money allocated in the budget, but we haven't seen any of those moneys spent."
The municipalities and boroughs are now appealing to the province to force Montreal to do the work many have been waiting for decades to see done.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Titanic submersible likely imploded after 'catastrophic failure,' U.S. Coast Guard says
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five crew members are now believed dead, the U.S. Coast Guard says.
RCMP release names of Manitoba highway crash victims
Manitoba RCMP have released the names of the 16 people who died following a crash involving a semi-truck and a minibus on the Trans-Canada Highway.
Liberal bill requiring Google and Meta to pay for news content passes in Senate
A federal bill that will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content that they share or otherwise repurpose on their platforms is set to become law.
Unclaimed $70-million lotto ticket will expire next week
A winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket has been missing and gone unclaimed for nearly a year. On June 28, the golden ticket will expire.
Government benefits helped lower-income households afford rising cost of living: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says lower-income households maintained their purchasing power despite high inflation with help from government benefits.
The latest: What happened to the Titan submersible
Follow along for live updates throughout the day on the OceanGate submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.
'Our hearts are with these 5 souls': Read full statement from OceanGate following deaths of Titan crew
The Titan, which was operated by U.S.-based OceanGate Expeditions, lost contact with surface vessels on Sunday morning as it was nearing the Titanic shipwreck during a 3,800-metre dive. The company released a statement shortly after the debris field was found.
Russia-Ukraine war 'will be settled at the negotiation table' eventually, but decades of support ahead: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the war in Ukraine will eventually end through diplomacy, but that Canada’s support of the country will continue in the long term, to help prevent future conflict.
House of Commons rises for the summer after all parties agree to early adjournment
The House of Commons rose for the summer overnight on Wednesday, after all parties agreed to end a politically intense spring sitting a few days early.
Toronto
-
Trudeau should apologize to families of Paul Bernardo’s victims for $19K in legal costs, senator says
A Canadian senator is urging the federal government to apologize after asking the families of Paul Bernado’s victims to pay thousands of dollars in legal costs.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Titanic submersible likely imploded after 'catastrophic failure,' U.S. Coast Guard says
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five crew members are now believed dead, the U.S. Coast Guard says.
-
Ontario reveals its new operating provincial park. Here’s what you need to know
The Ontario government revealed Thursday the location for their new operating provincial park, saying it will be situated in cottage country just a few hours drive from the Greater Toronto Area.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Titanic submersible likely imploded after 'catastrophic failure,' U.S. Coast Guard says
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five crew members are now believed dead, the U.S. Coast Guard says.
-
Titan could have 'vulnerabilities' due to large window, materials: former sub commander
The submersible called the Titan could have had vulnerabilities due to the 'voluntary' safety regulations of the industry, a former U.S. submarine commander says.
-
N.S. rolls out $10K incentive for doctors to take on sickest patients from wait list
Nova Scotia is offering doctors $10,000 to take 50 patients off the province's registry of people waiting for family physicians.
London
-
Tillsonburg, Ont. woman, adopted daughter in limbo in Nigeria as they await immigration approval
Andrea Eaton hopped on a plane one year ago to adopt her daughter, Maya, in Nigeria — and she’s been stuck there ever since.
-
Security hired for Oakridge Pride event amid rise in hate towards 2SLGBTQIA+ community
With an increase in hate towards the 2SLGBTQIA+ community this month, organizers of the Oakridge Pride event in London, Ont. are hiring security.
-
Victim assaulted with shovel, suspect facing charges: London police
A London, Ont. man is facing charges after he allegedly beat a stranger with a shovel and smashed the windshield of the victim’s truck Tuesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Homeowners demand action on radioactive waste buried beneath Elliot Lake
While many people are proud to call Elliot Lake home, the community also has a uranium mining history that is causing concern among many.
-
Air Canada passenger says he was bumped off flight ruining 'trip of a lifetime' at the last minute
The 'trip of a lifetime' for two Air Canada passengers came to a screeching halt after the airline bumped them off their flight right as they were boarding, with no apparent explanation.
-
Police release names of Manitoulin murder victims
Ontario Provincial Police on Manitoulin Island have identified two people who were shot and killed in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory earlier this month.
Calgary
-
Telus says its communication isn't lacking as more Calgarians complain of damaged property
A Telus representative says the company's fibre optic internet installation is going according to plan, despite dozens of complaints from Calgarians.
-
Calgary police arrest 2 men accused of selling drugs linked to overdose deaths
Two Calgary men are facing drug trafficking charges that stem from overdose deaths that occurred earlier this year.
-
Suspected fentanyl, brightly coloured and candy shaped, found in Lethbridge's Galt Gardens
Suspected fentanyl made to look like a kid's treat was found in a Lethbridge park on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Dispute forces closure of popular Waterloo ice cream shop
Disappointment struck Waterloo as a popular ice cream spot, Marble Slab Creamery, unexpectedly closed its doors. The cause? A disagreement with the company, according to the franchisee.
-
Council green lights speed camera program for all school zones in region
A move to slow down traffic is underway in all 175 school zones throughout the Region of Waterloo.
-
New area code 382 introduced in southwestern Ont.
The new area code 382 has been introduced to southwestern Ontario and some have mixed feelings about it.
Vancouver
-
IHIT called in after man fatally shot on B.C. highway
Homicide investigators have been called to the Sunshine Coast after a deadly shooting on the highway in Halfmoon Bay early Thursday morning.
-
‘Our worst fears’: Record-breaking cold winter devastates B.C. wine industry
The Artic outflow that sent temperatures plummeting across British Columbia last December, is having a devastating impact on grapes, according to the province's wine growers.
-
Renters in majority of Canada's major cities cannot afford to purchase a starter home: study
A new report on Canada’s real estate market is offering a discouraging reminder of just how out of reach homeownership is for many British Columbians.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Titanic submersible likely imploded after 'catastrophic failure,' U.S. Coast Guard says
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five crew members are now believed dead, the U.S. Coast Guard says.
-
'Things are getting better': Crime severity dropping in inner-city Edmonton, officials say
Edmonton's inner city is becoming a safer place to be thanks to a $15-million investment and a coordinated effort, according to officials who provided an update Thursday.
-
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Edmonton woman's 1996 death
Twenty-seven years after 24-year-old Joanne Ghostkeeper was strangled to death in her Edmonton apartment, police have charged a 48-year-old man.
Windsor
-
'I’ve never felt so powerless': Windsor landlord seeks help evicting 'nightmare' squatter
A Windsor landlord is beyond frustration and unsure where to turn after a squatter took up residence in his rental unit on Chilver Road in Walkerville.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Titanic submersible likely imploded after 'catastrophic failure,' U.S. Coast Guard says
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five crew members are now believed dead, the U.S. Coast Guard says.
-
Windsor police officer awarded Ontario Medal for Police Bravery
A Windsor police officer is among 21 police officers and 13 firefighters awarded the Ontario Medal for Police Bravery and the Ontario Medal for Firefighter Bravery.
Regina
-
Regina police called as tensions rise at city hall during council meeting
Regina police were called to city hall on Wednesday during a council meeting after several people who were asked to leave refused to do so.
-
RCMP release names of Manitoba highway crash victims
Manitoba RCMP have released the names of the 16 people who died following a crash involving a semi-truck and a minibus on the Trans-Canada Highway.
-
Riders O-Line welcome's new faces ahead of Week 3 matchup with Stampeders
When the Saskatchewan Roughriders take to the field against the Calgary Stampeders this week there could be some new members on the offensive line as both Jerald Hawkins and Colin Kelly are eligible to be in the lineup this week.
Ottawa
-
NCC confident new Senators owner will want to build arena at LeBreton Flats
The National Capital Commission has extended the period of due diligence for the Ottawa Senators to explore an arena at LeBreton Flats until the fall, following the announcement a group led by Michael Andlauer will become the new owner of the NHL club.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Titanic submersible likely imploded after 'catastrophic failure,' U.S. Coast Guard says
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five crew members are now believed dead, the U.S. Coast Guard says.
-
NCC votes to rename the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway in Ottawa
The National Capital Commission's board of directors voted to rename the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to Kichi Zībī Mīkan. A ceremony will be held in the fall to unveil the new signage.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mayor says city won’t see double-digit tax increase
Saskatoon’s Mayor Charlie Clark told CTV News he was confident council can prevent a double-digit tax increase for the next budget.
-
Saskatoon police lay more assault charges in connection to private Christian school
Saskatoon police have charged another person in connection with a private Saskatoon school.
-
Saskatoon bridge expected to reopen late Thursday following fire
Saskatoon’s University Bridge remains closed as crews work to repair holes drilled into the decking by firefighters as they battled flames that spread to the interior of the structure.