Some daycares in Montreal to open late due to strike action
Some 12,000 daycare workers are set to begin their strike action Monday morning.
As such, family daycares are slated to open half an hour later than usual, with public daycares expected to follow suit on Friday.
The Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ) affiliated Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance (FIPEQ) has 9,000 members working in family daycares, as well as 3,000 people in public daycares (CPEs).
Starting Monday, family daycares with CSQ members are expected to open half an hour later, every day of the week.
The strike mandate calls for centres to open an hour later the second week, an hour and a half later the third week and two hours later by the fourth week.
The mandate also provides for two half-days plus one full day of strike action to be taken at a later date.
In addition, CPEs are expected to start opening later as of Friday.
The CPEs are slated to open at 7:30 a.m. this week, 8:30 a.m. the second week, 10 a.m. the third week and 12 p.m. the fourth week only on Fridays.
The collective agreement for the childcare workers expired in March 2023.
FIPEQ President Anne-Marie Bellerose is expected to hold a press briefing in Montreal on Monday morning on the status of negotiations.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 11, 2024.
