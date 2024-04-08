Solar eclipse in Montreal: Starts at 2:15 p.m., totality at 3:27 p.m.

It's solar eclipse day in Quebec, and if you are planning to look up at the sky (with your glasses on), here are a few things you should remember.

The eclipse is slated to begin at 2:15 p.m., lasting two hours and 20 minutes.

The first hour should be a partial eclipse, then anyone standing in the path of totality should see the moon completely cover the sun at 3:27 p.m.

That moment of darkness should last a few minutes before daylight returns. In Montreal, totality will last a mere 1 minute and 27 seconds.

A partial eclipse will then continue for another hour until 4:35 p.m.

Check out former astronaut Julie Payette's guide, complete with photos, on what viewers can expect as the sky turns dark.

If you want a little more information on the eclipse as it's happening, the Quebec Federation of Amateur Astronomers (FAAQ) has created an app to help give people the best experience possible.

In addition to historical and scientific information, the app can help users know if they are standing in the line of complete totality, including when they can take their glasses off to look at the eclipse and when they should put them back on to keep their eyes safe.

If you are watching the eclipse, experts warn you must take the proper precautions or risk damaging your eyes.

Plateau Astro founder and space educator Trevor Kjorlien explains people can absolutely go blind looking directly at the sun.

"During the total solar eclipse, you need to have your solar eclipse glasses, but at the moment of totality, when the moon fully blocks out the sun, you can safely take your eclipse glasses off and look at the eclipse with the naked eye," he explains. "You have to make sure you are on the path of totality; you have to make sure that you're only looking during the moment of totality, which here in Montreal is about a minute or so."

Don't forget to put your eclipse glasses back on as soon as the moon moves out of the way.

There are numerous eclipse watch parties across the province, including:

Anyone heading to a popular watch site should factor in that there may be traffic on the way.

Quebecers should have some good weather to watch the eclipse, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Dominic Martel.

"We have some clear sky conditions everywhere along the path of the total eclipse and even the partial eclipse on the periphery of the path," he said.

Martel said modelling in recent days has shown a big high-pressure ridge over the province.

"The only uncertainty," he said, is how quickly the clouds in Ontario move into southern Quebec.

He said the forecast shows cloud cover arriving in Montreal around 6 p.m.

"If those clouds move a little quicker, they might show up near the end of the eclipse," he said. "But I highly doubt it."

The last total eclipse viewable from Montreal was in 1932; the next isn't expected until 2106.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.