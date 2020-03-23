LAVAL -- Soccer Quebec has announced the cancellation of all federated soccer activities, without exception, until May 1, 2020 and the postponement of the start of the season for the Premiere Ligue de soccer du Quebec, whose first match was slated for May 2.

Soccer Quebec's decision, confirmed by a news release late Monday afternoon, comes the day after the Quebec government's announcement to close schools until May 1. It also takes into account the ban on all indoor and outdoor gatherings.

On Mar. 13, Soccer Quebec had already announced the cancellation of all its activities until Mar. 30.

In its news release, Soccer Quebec noted that this is an exceptional situation for all soccer organizations in Quebec, but that the decision is based on government recommendations aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring the security of all citizens.

Decisions regarding other upcoming competitions and events will come in due course according to new government recommendations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 23, 2020.