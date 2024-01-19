'So disrespectful': Montreal mayor fires back after Poilievre calls her 'incompetent'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre showed a lack of respect for elected officials by calling the mayors of Montreal and Quebec City "incompetent" on social media, Valérie Plante said Friday.
The Montreal mayor said she was "quite disturbed" by the Tory leader's comments on Thursday when he accused her and Mayor Bruno Marchand for stalling new housing construction in their respective cities.
"We keep on talking about mental health and how we want everybody, all of society, to be respectful to each other … he calls himself a leader and attacking personally, naming people, calling them names — to me, it is so disrespectful to my job, his job, anyone's job, and also of the type of climate, the social climate we want to be part of," Plante said Friday in an interview with CJAD 800.
A day earlier, the Conservative leader had shared a quote from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. (CMHC) analyst Francis Cortellino in a Jan. 16 Radio-Canada report, in which he said, "In Quebec, there have never been so few houses built since 1955, the year data began to be collected."
In an interview with CTV News, Cortellino said there is a shortage of standalone homes, but more high-density apartment buildings are going up.
"If you look at single family home starts, it's true there was a big decrease in 2023 and it was the lowest level 1955," he said Friday. "But at the same time, there's apartment starts and this is what we've been building mostly in the last few years."
Poilievre vowed to tie federal money for municipalities based on the number of homes they build if he becomes prime minister.
- Listen on CJAD 800: Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante responds to being called incompetent by Pierre Poilievre
Quebec City's Marchand accused him of "petty politics" and expressing "contempt for elected officials (and) for all those who work on housing issues in our city."
According to Plante, Poilievre's assessment of the housing situation didn't account for the "complexity" of housing needs in her city and her administration's goal to increase the number of housing units for vulnerable populations.
She said in the interview that her administration is already trying to cut down red tape on permits for developments to go ahead and cited her 20-20-20 bylaw, which requires private developers to incorporate 20 per cent social housing, 20 per cent affordable housing and 20 per cent "family housing" in new housing projects.
However, that bylaw, enacted in 2021, has largely failed. Documents released by the opposition at City Hall last August showed that not a single developer in the past two years has built any social housing. Developers overwhelmingly prefer to pay a fine to the city instead, which is allowed under the bylaw.
The opposition said at the time that about $24 million went into city coffers as a result of the bylaw, which the mayor said is used to support social housing. In response to those numbers being released, Mayor Plante said that while City Hall has made affordable housing a priority, the Government of Quebec has not. "We haven't had any new money," she said in an August interview.
Last October, a survey of real estate developers revealed that stalled construction projects were holding up the delivery of at least 25,000 homes in Quebec, with more than half of those projects being planned for the Greater Montreal Area.
Respondents cited factors including burdensome permit-granting processes, zoning obstacles and public resistance to densification projects in residential areas as reasons for the holdups.
On Friday, the Montreal mayor said she will continue making affordable housing a priority because it's what residents want.
"I know that Montrealers want to have mixing, they want to have a roof on top of their head," and not just for the rich, she said. "My job is to make sure that there's social and economic mixing."
Poilievre's strategy
Former Quebec Liberal Party MNA and political analyst David Heurtel said Poilievre is trying to put issues that he feels are his strengths on the table, which, as a strategy, is "pretty smart."
"By hitting these two mayors, what is he doing? He's reaching Quebecers on what has put him on top of the polls federally speaking, he's talking about pocketbook issues," he said.
"Right now, there are a lot of voters — and this has always been a key to the rise of the right — listening to people who feel they are not heard."
The latest Nanos poll from December shows support for the Conservatives has gone up. But in Quebec, projections show they would only hold onto their current 10 ridings. Heurtel said that the swell of support might translate to more seats.
With files from CTV News Montreal's Kelly Greig and The Canadian Press
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set in New Mexico
A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the A-list actor.
BREAKING Sports Illustrated’s publisher lays off most of its staff, union says
The future of Sports Illustrated was uncertain Friday after the owner of the iconic magazine and website laid off most or “probably all” of its guild-represented staff, its union said.
DEVELOPING Toronto mother acquitted of first-degree murder charge in disabled daughter's death
A cry of relief rang out in a downtown courtroom on Friday as a Toronto mother formerly sentenced to life in connection with the death of her disabled teenage daughter was acquitted of first-degree murder following a retrial.
opinion Queen Elizabeth II was 'angry' over naming of Prince Harry's baby Lilibet, and other revelations from a new royals book
Another day, another book packed with royal revelations. This time, writes royals commentator Afua Hagan, it’s the latest tome from Robert Hardman titled 'Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.'
Atlas Air's Boeing cargo plane makes emergency landing after engine malfunction
An Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 cargo plane with five crew members made an emergency landing at Miami International Airport late Thursday after facing an engine malfunction shortly after departure.
Invasive strep is on the rise in Canada. Here's what we know
Public health experts are sounding the alarm as Canada contends with a record-breaking wave of dangerous, and sometimes deadly, invasive group A streptococcus infections. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.
Lawyer hired to prosecute Trump in Georgia is thrust into the spotlight over affair claims
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hired attorney Nathan Wade to lead the Georgia prosecution of Donald Trump and 18 others over efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Now, allegations of a romantic relationship between Willis and Wade are raising questions about his past work and qualifications and threaten to taint one of four criminal cases against the former president.
It is now illegal to stop or stand on pedestrian bridges in Las Vegas
Standing or stopping is now banned on pedestrian bridges on the Las Vegas Strip where visitors often pause to take photos amid the glittery casino lights or to watch street performers.
Japan becomes fifth country to reach the moon
Japan's space agency said early Saturday that its spacecraft is on the moon, but is still "checking its status." More details will be given at a news conference, officials said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Suspect in custody after teen stabbed at west-end Toronto high school
A teenage boy is in hospital after a stabbing at a west-end high school on Friday morning, Toronto police say.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Toronto mother acquitted of first-degree murder charge in disabled daughter's death
A cry of relief rang out in a downtown courtroom on Friday as a Toronto mother formerly sentenced to life in connection with the death of her disabled teenage daughter was acquitted of first-degree murder following a retrial.
-
Ontario man shocked he has to pay $28,000 for Alberta operation
After waiting more than three years on the wait list for shoulder surgery, Paul Prudames decided to travel to Alberta to have the procedure done sooner to relieve his intense pain.
Atlantic
-
Teen charged in Tyson MacDonald murder denied bail
A teen charged with the murder of Tyson MacDonald was denied bail in a P.E.I. courthouse on Thursday.
-
Province, corporate partners collaborate on youth mental health hubs
The Province of New Brunswick is collaborating with two corporate partners to spend $6 million to make it easier for youth to access mental health and addictions services.
-
Two arrested after senior assaulted, three vehicles stolen: N.S. RCMP
Police in Nova Scotia say a man and a woman have been arrested after three vehicles were stolen and a senior was assaulted in Cumberland County.
London
-
'Extensive' damage following Friday morning fire in west London
According to District Chief Kevin Culbertson, the call came in around 11 a.m. to 690 Santa Monica Rd.
-
'I really don’t want to struggle anymore': London woman wants evictions of the terminally ill banned
A London woman battling a deadly cancer diagnosis wants governments to make it illegal for landlords to evict the terminally ill.
-
An employee has died at the new Amazon facility outside London
The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a person died at the Amazon Warehouse in Talbotville. According the MOL, its office was notified of the incident on Jan. 15 after a worker was found unresponsive at their workstation.
Northern Ontario
-
Children's medicine, yogurt and more recalled in Canada this week
Children's medication, pyjamas and other products were recalled across Canada this week. Here's a recap.
-
Northern Ont. crossbow hunter caught using someone else’s deer tag
A man from Sault Ste. Marie who was caught crossbow hunting in Aberdeen Additional Township with someone else’s deer tag has been fined.
-
Sudbury’s Ledo sign sells for more than $900
The old Ledo Hotel sign has a new owner after the City of Greater Sudbury put the iconic landmark up for auction at GovDeals.ca.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Day parole granted for sex offender in Young Canadians case
A man sentenced to 10 years in prison for decades of sex offences against members of a young people's performance group has been granted day parole.
-
Woman tells Calgary trial man accused of sexual assault offered her construction work
One of seven women who have accused a man of sexual assault says she was trying to leave the sex trade when he approached her on the street and offered her construction work.
-
Internal documents suggest Alberta Energy Regulator underestimated oil well liability
Internal documents from Alberta's energy regulator suggest the province's environmental liability for hundreds of thousands of oil and gas wells could be nearly triple the figure the agency announced earlier this week.
Kitchener
-
Brantford family displaced by house fire
A house fire in Brantford caused extensive damage and displaced a family Thursday night.
-
Kitchener takes over fire dispatch services in Stratford
Fire services in Stratford will soon be dispatched out of Kitchener.
-
Farming inside a mall: Guelph, Ont. duo pairs agriculture with urban surroundings
You'll find something a little unusual in one Guelph, Ont. mall – a mushroom and microgreen farm.
Vancouver
-
'Snow day trilogy': Some Lower Mainland schools remain shuttered Friday
Several school districts on the Lower Mainland declared a third snow day Friday, while classes resumed in others.
-
'Not out of the woods yet': More freezing rain expected in B.C.'s Lower Mainland Friday
With more freezing rain in the forecast for parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland on Friday, crews are closely monitoring the roads for icy conditions.
-
Dogs and puppies found suffering in sub-zero temperatures, seized by BC SPCA
Four dogs and three puppies were seized from a "backyard breeder" in the Okanagan who was keeping the animals outside – where they suffered in frigid, snowy conditions, according to the BC SPCA.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man turns $100 into $1 million in lottery win
An Edmonton man took a quick trip to Las Vegas after he won a million dollars earlier this month.
-
'He loves cuddling': Red Deer Victim Services has new facility dog to help people impacted by crime
The City of Red Deer and Red Deer RCMP introduced the newest member of the city's Victim Services team on Thursday.
-
Alberta Avenue to host Deep Freeze festival this weekend
Edmontonians looking to get outside this weekend and enjoy warmer winter weather after the recent cold snap are in luck.
Windsor
-
Chatham library not 'celebrating' Valentine's Day
According to an advertisement for the event, those who want to go are asked to wear black and celebrate the day, 'because love bites but this party won’t.'
-
Windsor police looking for suspects in theft investigation
On Jan. 8, police said two people entered a store int he 4300 block of Walker Rod, picked up numerous items and left the store without paying.
-
Could there be new life for Windsor's safe consumption site?
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is cautiously optimistic there may be renewed life for the city's sole consumption treatment and services site.
Regina
-
Former Sask. hockey coach sentenced to 3 years for sexual assault
Former Saskatchewan junior hockey coach Bernie Lynch has been sentenced to three years in prison for a sexual assault that took place in the summer of 1988.
-
Regina police respond to multi-vehicle crash on Ring Road
Drivers were asked to avoid the 600 block of Ring Road Friday morning as police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes.
-
Breaking down what the average teacher in Sask. gets paid and what they are asking for
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and government remain at odds about what is of highest importance at the bargaining table as teachers announced a second day of strike action.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Police disproportionately used force against Black and Middle Eastern residents in 2022: report
Black and Middle Eastern residents of Ottawa were over-represented in police use of force incidents over the general population, according to a new data by the Ottawa Police Service.
-
22 stolen credit cards, passport, 2 weapons found on eastern Ontario speeder: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say twenty-two stolen credit cards were found in a speeding car on Wednesday following a speeding stop.
-
Sens sign Pinto to contract ahead of return from suspension
The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Shane Pinto to a one-year, $775,000 contract ahead of his return from a gambling related suspension.
Saskatoon
-
'A practice of shunning': Judge paints picture of private Saskatoon school's culture at time of sexual offences
Details about the overreaching culture of a private religious school were read on record by a judge for the first time on Thursday.
-
'I want to f***ing kill Vanessa': James Smith inquest hears of warning signs before mass killing
Vanessa Burns wiped tears from her eyes as she described the feeling of defeat the last time she suffered physical abuse at the hands of her former partner, Myles Sanderson.
-
Breaking down what the average teacher in Sask. gets paid and what they are asking for
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and government remain at odds about what is of highest importance at the bargaining table as teachers announced a second day of strike action.