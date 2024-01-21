MONTREAL
    • Snowmobiler killed in Thetford Mines, Que. crash

    (Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash) (Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash)
    A snowmobiler lost his life after crashing on Saturday in Thetford Mines, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region, about 100 kilometres south of Quebec City.

    Emergency services were notified at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday evening of the accident, which occurred on a snowmobile trail.

    "According to initial information, the snowmobiler was travelling north on trail number 10 when, for a reason that is still under investigation, he apparently went off the trail before ending up in the ditch," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Ève Brochu-Joubert. "Resuscitation manoeuvres were performed on the snowmobiler, who is a 50-year-old man. He was taken to hospital, where he was unfortunately pronounced dead."

    The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

    The man was riding with a group of snowmobilers, but no one witnessed him crash, according to initial reports.

    The SQ investigation is continuing.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 21, 2024.

