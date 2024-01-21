Snowmobiler killed in Thetford Mines, Que. crash

A snowmobiler lost his life after crashing on Saturday in Thetford Mines, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region, about 100 kilometres south of Quebec City.

Emergency services were notified at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday evening of the accident, which occurred on a snowmobile trail.

"According to initial information, the snowmobiler was travelling north on trail number 10 when, for a reason that is still under investigation, he apparently went off the trail before ending up in the ditch," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Ève Brochu-Joubert. "Resuscitation manoeuvres were performed on the snowmobiler, who is a 50-year-old man. He was taken to hospital, where he was unfortunately pronounced dead."

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

The man was riding with a group of snowmobilers, but no one witnessed him crash, according to initial reports.

The SQ investigation is continuing.