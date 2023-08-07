Smog warnings lifted in most parts of Quebec on Sunday

Montreal is under a heat advisory for July 6, 2023 as the humidex and temperatures are dangerously high. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Montreal is under a heat advisory for July 6, 2023 as the humidex and temperatures are dangerously high. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon