Smog warning returns to southern Quebec as wildfires burn

Smog warnings are in effect Sunday for parts of southern Quebec, as smoke from forest fires in the province's north continues to affect air quality.

Montreal, Laval, the Laurentians and the Eastern Townships were among the areas under smog warnings issued by Environment Canada as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU) says the fires burning in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, in addition to others elsewhere in Canada, are producing large plumes of smoke that can travel great distances.

SOPFEU is warning that the effects of stale air might be noticeable in large areas of the province over the next few days.

There were 53 fires burning in Quebec on Sunday evening.

Since the start of the fire season, more than 15,000 square kilometers have burned in the southern half of the province, known as the “intensive zone,” and more than 35,000 square kilometers have burned in northern regions.

Due to the smog warning, the Société de transport de Laval (STL) is announcing that bus fares will be $1 on Monday.

