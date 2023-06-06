Smog Warnings and poor air quality continue to plague parts of Quebec

Montrealers woke up to hazy sun and smoky skies again Tuesday morning. Northerly winds from wildfires burning north of the city continue to blow smoke into Southern Quebec.

Smog warnings (in red) remain in place for many communities, including Montreal, the Eastern Townships, the Ottawa Valley, the Laurentians, and Quebec City region. Special weather statements related to poor air quality affect much of the rest of the province (in grey).

Air quality warnings remain in effect for many regions of Quebec on June 6, 2023.

On Tuesday, the air quality index in Montreal was listed at a seven, or high risk. The public is encouraged to reduce outdoor physical activity, while individuals with asthma, or other respiratory ailments are encouraged to avoid such activity altogether until the warning is lifted.

Air quality measures across Canada during the wildfire season.

Light rain is expected to move into Montreal Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, and that should drop the air quality to a four - or moderate risk - on Tuesday night, and a two on Wednesday - or low risk.

Meantime, the Ottawa Valley has some of the worst air quality across Canada. The air quality is listed at 10, which is high risk and it is expected to remain at a seven through Wednesday.