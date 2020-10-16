MONTREAL -- Just over a dozen protesters followed a police escort to Quebec director of public health Horacio Arruda's house in Ste. Therese Thursday night protesting the province's COVID-19 health measures during the second wave of the pandemic.

Many did not wear masks, flouting public health rules, and chanted about wanting a public debate on the guidelines.

Some protesters said they wanted to wish Arruda a happy birthday, referring to his Wikipedia page, which lists it as Oct. 15, 1960.

Arruda has said the information is false.

The demonstration occurred the day Quebec fatalities surpassed 6,000, and the day before cases reached 90,000.

According to public health authorities, 91,018 Quebecers have now tested positive for COVID-19 and 6,018 people have died due to the diesease.