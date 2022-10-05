Small businesses will soon be able to charge new credit card fees — but not in Quebec
New regulations allowing businesses in Canada to pass credit card fees onto customers will not apply in Quebec.
The measure is prohibited by the province's Consumer Protection Act, according to the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses (CFIB), but elsewhere in Canada, the rule officially takes effect on Thursday.
However, since businesses will need time to adapt their payment systems, consumers may not be affected until early November.
The rule is the product of a multimillion-dollar class-action settlement involving Visa and Mastercard over so-called "swipe fees" that cut into business profits.
The fees range from one to three per cent and are highest for cards with loyalty perks such as cashback rewards and points-earning systems.
"In the end, it’s the small and medium-sized business owners that pay for the points of consumers," said Francois Vincent, the CFIB’s vice-president for Quebec.
Vincent said it’s a financial burden that is increasingly difficult for businesses to shoulder, especially small retailers.
"In a medium-sized grocery store you can have 1,000, 2,000 transactions a year. It can cost $200,000 in fees to a giant company and less than $10,000 for debit transactions," he said.
Should they sign up, merchants would be permitted to charge an additional fee to consumers at the point of sale to make up for the loss.
Vincent said the charge has been capped at 2.4 per cent of the purchase price. He said shoppers could always opt to use a debit card or cash to complete their purchase to avoid the fee, though they'll miss out on any perks the card offers.
QUEBEC BUSINESSES SHUT OUT
According to a CFIB survey, only 19 per cent of businesses in the nine other provinces would opt to charge customers a credit card fee.
Still, Vincent said even if the fee isn’t very popular at the moment, all provinces should be governed by the same regulations.
He points out that business owners in Ottawa will be permitted to charge a fee if they choose, while merchants across the river in Gatineau, Que. are prohibited from doing the same.
"We are living in Canada and why could some businesses in the rest of the country have the possibility that retailers or small businesses in Quebec would not have?" he said.
To that end, the CFIB intends to meet with Quebec’s new justice minister and ask for an update to the province's Consumer Protection Act to level the playing field.
"Businesses don’t want to put that surcharge on the customers," but the reality of small business owners — now grappling with inflation, high payroll taxes, and rents — also needs to be taken into account, he said.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lack of donations, high inflation crippling food banks this Thanksgiving
As the holiday season approaches, food banks across Canada are desperate for donations due to an increasing amount of clients. As inflation hits all Canadians, those who feel the impact most are the vulnerable communities with the highest food insecurity rates.
Aerial footage shows killer whales hunting great white sharks
In the first footage of its kind, scientists captured the moment a pod of orcas hunted great white sharks in South Africa.
A dating app for Conservatives is now live, and already facing backlash
“No democrats!” multiple women say when asked what they're looking for in an advertisement for the Right Stuff, a dating app for Conservatives backed by Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel, which launched in the U.S. last week.
TREND LINE | Nanos projections show Poilievre's Conservatives winning more seats than Trudeau's Liberals
If an election were to be held today, the Conservative Party would win more seats than the Liberals, potentially enabling Pierre Poilievre to become Prime Minister, the latest seat projections from Nanos Research show.
Hockey Quebec withholds funds from Hockey Canada, Tim Hortons pulls sponsorship
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will not transfer funds to the national organization. The provincial federation confirmed that its board of directors adopted a motion Tuesday night saying it does not believe Hockey Canada's current structure can change hockey culture.
'Boggles the mind': PM Trudeau, MPs condemn Hockey Canada for resisting calls to change
On the heels of another tense hearing with Hockey Canada's past and current board chairs defending the organization, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and MPs were unequivocal on Wednesday in their condemnation of Hockey Canada's resistance to making changes that they say are necessary.
Canadian businesses can charge credit card fees starting Oct. 6
Starting Thursday, businesses in Canada will soon be able to pass credit card fees on to their customers, thanks to a multimillion-dollar class-action settlement involving Visa and Mastercard.
Tom Mulcair: What Legault's win might mean for the future of Canada
François Legault may have changed his separatist strategy but he hasn’t changed his stripes, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says in an exclusive column on CTVNews.ca.
Canadian airline crew still stranded in Dominican after 6 months
It's been six months since a Canadian airline crew was detained in the Dominican Republic after finding drugs on board and reporting them to the authorities.
Toronto
-
Man killed in stabbing at Toronto park remembered as humble, funny and sweet
A man has died in hospital after a stabbing in Toronto’s Allan Gardens park Tuesday evening.
-
What people in Ontario need to know about new credit card surcharges
Businesses in Ontario will be allowed to pass on credit card fees to customers starting on Thursday. There are a few things businesses and consumers need to know.
-
Walmart, high school evacuated in Caledon, Ont. after threat about explosive device
A Walmart and high school in Caledon, Ont. were evacuated Wednesday after police said they received information about a possible bomb threat.
Atlantic
-
State of emergency declared in northern N.S., thousands still without power on P.E.I.
More than 16,000 customers in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are still without electricity 12 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes on Sept. 23. The ongoing outages and restoration efforts have prompted the Nova Scotia government to declare a state of emergency in several counties in northern Nova Scotia.
-
White sand dunes, gem of P.E.I.'s central coast, severely damaged in Fiona
Post-tropical storm Fiona changed the coastline of Prince Edward Island forever, however nowhere is more obvious than the P.E.I. National Park on the island’s north shore.
-
'We're completely bleeding money': Fall River daycare latest casualty of growing crisis
After struggling financially for months, the owners of a Fall River childcare centre says the end is near: the doors will close next month.
London
-
Police identify suspect wanted in alleged 'hate-motivated' assault
London police have identified the woman who allegedly made racial comments and spat on an employee at a northwest London, Ont. business last month.
-
Nuclear emergency exercise simulates plane crash into Bruce reactor
It’s all hands on deck at Bruce Power this week, as Ontario’s largest nuclear plant simulates a nuclear catastrophe. Under this scenario, over 40 people are dead after a plane plows into the Bruce B Nuclear Generating Station. Crews are trying to contain any radiation leaks, all the while attempting to get the station up and running again in order to provide power to the rest of Ontario.
-
A message soaked in kerosene: Candidates vow they won’t be intimidated after sign tampering
Candidates for council seats in London, Ont. are vowing they won’t be intimidated after another spate of sign-tampering on the campaign trail.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay crowds energize Grand Slam of Curling
Another major curling event is taking place in North Bay this week. The Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling is on until Sunday, featuring some of Canada's best curlers competing and staying in North Bay.
-
Early morning gunshots in Sudbury’s west end; four people in custody
Four individuals are in custody following a weapons complaint in the city’s west end in the early morning hours.
-
Serious collision closes Sturgeon Falls roadway
Ontario Provincial Police are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision in Sturgeon Falls.
Calgary
-
Kenney proud of accomplishments, suggests he will stay as MLA
Premier Jason Kenney, speaking a day ahead of the UCP leadership vote, said he is uncertain of his political future, but is proud of what he's done for Alberta.
-
Info on AllTrails app sending visitors off track in Kananaskis: Alberta Parks
Alberta Parks is warning visitors to Kananaskis country against relying solely on AllTrails, a crowd-sourced app, that the organization says has placed hikers in peril.
-
New role with Stamps a second dream come true for Jay McNeil
This week, Jay McNeil returned to the organization he played his entire CFL career for — this time in a business suit.
Kitchener
-
Family 'completely caught off guard' after Kitchener, Ont. assault charges withdrawn
The family of a man with a service dog who was forcibly removed from a Kitchener, Ont. restaurant last fall, is speaking out after assault charges against the two men involved were withdrawn.
-
'It's been quite a problem:' Demolition begins a month after truck crashes into building
The process to remove a truck that crashed into a building in Atwood a month ago started on Wednesday, as portions of the building were torn down to help dislodge the truck.
-
Region of Waterloo warns about over-salting this winter
The Region of Waterloo is reminding business owners to start winterizing their property while avoiding over-salting surfaces.
Vancouver
-
Lewd gestures, 'malicious lies' and a bag of dog feces in a car among allegations in B.C. neighbours' dispute
A dispute among neighbours that devolved into daily drive-by insults and accusations that a bag of dog feces was deliberately left in one person's car was adjudicated by B.C.'s small claims tribunal this week.
-
B.C. man used 2 fake names and a fake passport to avoid securities regulations, BCSC alleges
A Vancouver man used two false identities to conceal the fact that he owned nearly one-quarter of a publicly traded company's shares, according to the regulator of B.C.'s financial markets.
-
B.C. man says he was assaulted while counter-protesting anti-vaccine rally
A B.C. man who has been counter-protesting anti-vaccine rallies every Saturday for months says things took a violent turn last week when he was shoved into traffic, had his head slammed into the pavement, and was repeatedly struck in the face.
Edmonton
-
Alberta UCP wraps up voting Thursday, prepares to announce new premier
Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party is scheduled pick the province’s new premier Thursday, and political observers say its next step should be getting back on the same page as the rest of the province.
-
Restrictions on single-use plastic items, plastic bag ban coming to Edmonton in 2023
Edmonton restaurants will not be allowed to serve food in styrofoam containers and plastic shopping bags will be banned starting July 1, 2023.
-
Body of man found in water east of Edmonton
Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a body of water in Strathcona County.
Windsor
-
Radio pioneer becomes first Canadian inducted into U.S. Radio Hall of Fame
Windsor radio pioneer Rosalie Trombley was posthumously inducted into the U.S. Radio Hall of Fame this week.
-
UWindsor campus authorities increasing foot traffic after 2 students followed late at night
University of Windsor student Maria Parra says she feels "anxious" to walk on campus after two people were reportedly followed to their cars in separate incidents. In response, the university is taking steps to address student safety.
-
Gas prices on the way up again
The shock of Wednesday’s $0.10 increase is expected to carry over to Thursday, according to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.
Regina
-
Here's how much Sask.'s PST expansion is raising admission prices for art and culture events
Saskatchewan residents are paying more to attend live concerts, theatre performances and art gallery exhibitions following an expansion of the provincial sales tax.
-
Regina woman convicted of embezzling millions of dollars granted appeal, new trial ordered
A Regina woman who was convicted in 2019 for embezzling millions of dollars has been granted her appeal and a new trial has been ordered.
-
Regina high school students get unique outdoor learning experience
McKell Wascana Conservation Park is officially the Regina Wetland Centre of Excellence serving as an outdoor classroom for science students at Dr. Martin LeBoldus Catholic High School.
Ottawa
-
City councillors in Ottawa may soon need to disclose personal relationships with staff
Ottawa city councillors may soon need to disclose personal relationships with city staff to the city’s integrity commissioner.
-
Cornwall, Ont. developer taking city to court for denied permits, affecting affordable housing
A Cornwall developer says a dispute with the city has stopped construction on numerous projects in the downtown core, including a plan to build 200 affordable housing units by 2026.
-
Sutcliffe pledging to keep to a 2 to 2.5 per cent property tax cap if elected mayor of Ottawa
Mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe said Wednesday that he would hold property tax increases to between 2 and 2.5 per cent in the first two years of his term, if he is elected mayor of Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
Victim in Warman homicide was fatally strangled, trial hears
The chief forensic pathologist for the Saskatchewan coroners service took to the stand in Saskatoon on Wednesday for the trial of Ranbir Dhull.
-
James Smith Cree Nation man celebrates $1M lotto win
Following his $1 million lotto win, Rollins Head was in such a state of disbelief he checked his ticket at two different stores.
-
Sask. Parks extend camping reservations to fall, winter seasons
Saskatchewan Parks has extended camping reservations at 13 provincial parks, due to increased demand.