Montreal small business owners are pleased with one part of the city’s budget – a tax break.

The city’s 23,000 restaurants and stores will see tax cuts between $800 and $2,000. Though it’s not a game changer, businesses say it sends a positive message.

Small business owners have long complained that business taxes are too high, and they say they appreciate the message Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is trying to send. They say it shows that she is hearing their concerns.

Mayor Plante visited merchants on Wellington St. in Verdun Friday, where news of the tax break was well received.

Philippe Sarrasin, owner of bookstore La Librairie de Verdun, said thriving businesses are vital to the health of the street – restaurants in particular.

“If we lose all our restaurants this would be a very sad street. I think food now is a big thing… People will come from different parts of town or even from out of town for a specific restaurant. So if the restaurants can only open in the 450 area because the taxes are too high in Montreal, that's bad for us,” he said, adding that it ultimately helps his bottom line.

“If someone goes next door to grab a beer and sees a book in the window, he might come in and buy that book. So we're all linked together.”

Plante said Montreal’s taxation structure is problematic; 68 per cent of city’s revenues derive from property taxes, and she said that has to change.

She is lobbying for a measure former mayor Denis Coderre often spoke of, which is receiving 1 per cent of the provincial sales tax.

She also said that government buildings, which aren’t required to pay property taxes, should have to pay their share.