The Mayor of Montreal has unveiled the city’s new operating budget for 2019.

Valerie Plante called the newly-revealed budget “a break from the past.”

“It is a budget that enables us to actively develop a great metropolis at a human scale,” Plante said in a statement. "Every priority that we are putting forth reflects our commitment to making our metropolis a welcoming and prosperous living environment."

Here is a breakdown of what to expect.

Property taxes

The 2019 tax increase for residential properties will be 1.7 per cent – to match Montreal’s projected inflation rate - down from the city’s previous budget for 2018 which saw a residential tax increase of 3.3 per cent.

Non-residential or commercial properties will see a tax increase of 1.3 per cent.

Taxes on condominiums will go up 0.32 per cent.

Taxes on single family homes will go up 1.31 per cent.

Buildings with two to five units will see a hike of 1.57 per cent.

Buildings with six or more units will see a hike of 4.13 per cent.

Borough taxes

Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame de Grace, Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie, L'ile Bizard-Sainte-Genevieve, Villeray-Saint-Michel-Park-Extension, and the Plateau will experience the higher end of average tax hikes, anywhere from 2.12 to 2.75 per cent.

Lachine, Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-Aux-Trembles, Saint Leonard, Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Verdun will have the lowest tax hikes, anywhere from 0.55 per cent to 1.19 per cent.

Repairs and renovations

$650 million per year, over 3 years, for road work

$528 million per year, over 3 years, to repair water mains and other water-related infrastructure.

Economic development and business assistance

The budget provides substantial support for local business owners, with the implementation of measures to lower the tax burden, support businesses, and revitalize commercial establishments.

$5.2 million will go to the worksite compensation program

$7.8 million to carry on commitments and projects under the PRAM-Industrie incentive program

$1.2 million to support the implementation of the 2018-2022 Economic development strategy

Environment

The city is looking to invest $104 million to improve local parks, protect green spaces, and increase citizen access to these spaces.

$60 million will go towards the purchase of “natural environments”

$56.8 million for the redevelopment of large parks

A total investment of $57 million per borough to redevelop local parks

Housing

The Plante administration is aiming to continue the revitalization of 12,000 social, affordable, and family housing units.

An additional investment of $40.6 million towards housing – $26 million of it for social and community housing

Mobility and road safety