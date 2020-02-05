MONTREAL -- They've been friends for more than 30 years, and now they get to enjoy their retirement together – with $9 million to share.

Five former colleagues and another friend from the Monteregie region received their giant cheque Wednesday after winning the Lotto 649 jackpot on Jan. 29.

Marcel Blain, Robert Girard, Roland Guimond, Denis Lecourtois, Lisette Matte and Marcel Plante have been playing the lottery together for several years and used to meet weekly for lunch.

Plante was the first to check his ticket the day after the Lotto 6/49 draw, and couldn't believe what he saw – and neither did his spouse, Matte. Incredulous, they asked their daughter to check the ticket again. Sure enough, they had the winning numbers.

The group has promised to go on a cruise together to a sunny locale.

The seller of the golden ticket, Dépanneur Chaput in St-Hubert, will also earn 1 per cent of the prize to the tune of $90,000.

The next Lotto 649 draw is on Wednesday night with a $7 million jackpot.