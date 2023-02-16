Six arrested in alleged drug trafficking ring between Montreal and Toronto

File image of cocaine. File image of cocaine.

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here's where average home prices have dropped the most in Canada

While most Canadian real estate markets saw a drop in average home prices in January, not all regions are reporting the same level of decline. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on sale in markets that are seeing some of the largest decreases in average home prices year-over-year.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon