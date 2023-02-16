Six arrested in alleged drug trafficking ring between Montreal and Toronto

Six people were arrested in Quebec Thursday morning in connection with an alleged drug trafficking operation between Montreal and Toronto.

Five men and one woman, all between the ages of 25 and 27, were arrested at their respective homes in Montreal, Repentigny and Chateauguay.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the first wave of arrests related to the alleged drug trafficking ring was made last fall after officers intercepted a 32-year-old man in Montreal's Saint-Léonard borough, who was reportedly transporting a hockey bag filled with drugs.

Since then, investigators say they've seized millions in drugs and cash, including:

40 kg of cocaine ($1.2 million value)

100,000 amphetamine tablets (valued at $500,000)

24 kg of crystal methamphetamine ($360,000 value)

3,400 protonitazene tablets ($17,000 value)

700,000 in cash

Police say some of the drugs were stashed in a factory.

The six suspects arrested are scheduled to appear in court Thursday to face various drug charges.