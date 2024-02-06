MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Silver Alert lifted after missing Quebec woman found safe

    A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Share

    A Silver Alert issued Tuesday evening for a missing 70-year-old woman has been lifted, Quebec provincial police confirmed.

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said the woman was found "safe and sound" shortly after 7 p.m. in the Saint-Denis-sur-Richelieu area "thanks to the work of patrollers and information received from the public."

    The senior will be taken to hospital for treatment.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News