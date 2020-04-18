MONTREAL -- Members of Montreal's Sikh community are coming together to help feed the city's frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

On Saturday, volunteers were loading up boxes of supplies destined for the Montreal General Hospital. That shipment will arrive on Monday, with others down the line set for the CHUM and Jewish General.

“We have chips, nuts, granola bars, things to keep their energy up,” said volunteer Taran Jeet Singh.

General Hospital Foundation spokesperson Jean-Guy Gourdeau said the snacks are a morale booster for the many people working to help those infected with COVID-19.

“We have over 2,200 workers working three shifts at the General, so it's a big community,” he said.

Singh said the food is their way of saying thank you.

“For Sikhs, community service is a fundamental part of the religion and especially serving the community with food is a central pillar for the community,” he said.

“The doctors, the nurses, the ermegency staff, the cleaners, all of these people have a big role in fixing the patients and keeping the whole thing under control,” added fellow volunteer Opkar Singh Sandhu.

Gourdeau said strict guidelines are in place for receiving the food.

“We make sure every distributed item is individually wrapped, that way there's no contagion,” he said. “We don't accept fruits and vegetables because that requires individual cleaning.”

