Shots reportedly fired at Shawinigan's Vallee du Parc ski resort

Shots were allegedly fired this weekend at a ski resort in Shawinigan, Mauricie.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, an argument between two groups of individuals broke out at the Vallée du Parc ski resort, located on Chemin de la Vallée-du-Parc, about ten kilometres north of the municipality.

No one was injured, and forensic identification technicians and an investigator were dispatched to the scene to begin an investigation. Witnesses will also be interviewed to clarify the circumstances that led to the altercation.