Shots fired in Old Montreal, three men were arrested, but no one was injured
Published Sunday, October 13, 2019 9:03AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Montreal police officers responded after 911 calls reported shots being fired on Notre-Dame St. near St. Francois Xavier St. in Old Montreal.
Officers arrived shortly after 3:10 a.m. and found shell casings in the area.
The officers spoke to witnesses, who saw men fleeing the scene quickly in a car.
Officers located the car around Bridge St. and Wellington St. and saw three men flee on foot.
Two 23-year-old men and a 29-year-old man were arrested, while the driver of the car fled in the vehicle and remains at large.
With the help of a K-9 team, officers located a firearm and are performing tests to see if it matches the shell casings.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the shots were fired in a conflict between two groups of people.
No one was injured in the shooting.
