MONTREAL -- Montreal police officers responded after 911 calls reported shots being fired on Notre-Dame St. near St. Francois Xavier St. in Old Montreal.

Officers arrived shortly after 3:10 a.m. and found shell casings in the area.

The officers spoke to witnesses, who saw men fleeing the scene quickly in a car.

Officers located the car around Bridge St. and Wellington St. and saw three men flee on foot.

Two 23-year-old men and a 29-year-old man were arrested, while the driver of the car fled in the vehicle and remains at large.

With the help of a K-9 team, officers located a firearm and are performing tests to see if it matches the shell casings.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the shots were fired in a conflict between two groups of people.

No one was injured in the shooting.