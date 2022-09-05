Shots fired in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve; no victims located
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after shots were fired in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough Monday evening.
According to police, multiple 911 calls were made around 5 p.m. reporting gunshots near an arena on Dubuisson Ave.
Investigators found bullet casings in the area parking lot, but no victims have been located so far.
A perimeter has been established while police analyze the scene.
