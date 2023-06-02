Shots fired at multiple Crescent Street businesses in downtown Montreal

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating Friday after shots were fired at multiple buildings on Crescent Street, a popular downtown spot containing restaurants, luxury boutiques and art galleries.

Officers were called to the scene around 5:35 a.m.

An SPVM spokesperson said bullets were fired through the windows of "a few businesses." Police also found two empty shells on the street.

No injuries or arrests were reported.

Crescent Street was closed southbound starting at St-Catherine Street early Friday morning. The investigation is going.