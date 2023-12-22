MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Shots fired at Montreal restaurant with customers inside

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

    A restaurant in Montreal was the target of gunfire on Thursday evening while customers were inside.

    Montreal police (SPVM) received several 911 calls at 11.30 p.m. about shots fired at a restaurant on André Ampère Avenue, near Armand-Bombardier Boulevard, in the east end Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood.

    Officers say a 53-year-old woman sustained "minor injuries to the lower body, possibly from shattered glass."

    She was taken to hospital.

    "According to initial reports, one or more suspects fired shots at the front of the restaurant and then fled before the police arrived," said Caroline Chrèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "Shell casings were found on the ground."

    There have been no arrests.

    Investigators and forensic technicians are onsite to check surveillance cameras to better understand what happened.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 22, 2023. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The high costs of wildfires in 2023: For homeowners the struggles carry on for months

    Hundreds of Canadian households are still experiencing financial and emotional costs this year, after wildfires consumed an area roughly a quarter of the size of Manitoba, and forced about 200,000 from their homes. British Columbia suffered its worst wildfire season on record, with about 400 homes destroyed and more than 2.8 million hectares burned.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News