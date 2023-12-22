Shots fired at Montreal restaurant with customers inside

A restaurant in Montreal was the target of gunfire on Thursday evening while customers were inside.

Montreal police (SPVM) received several 911 calls at 11.30 p.m. about shots fired at a restaurant on André Ampère Avenue, near Armand-Bombardier Boulevard, in the east end Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood.

Officers say a 53-year-old woman sustained "minor injuries to the lower body, possibly from shattered glass."

She was taken to hospital.

"According to initial reports, one or more suspects fired shots at the front of the restaurant and then fled before the police arrived," said Caroline Chrèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "Shell casings were found on the ground."

There have been no arrests.

Investigators and forensic technicians are onsite to check surveillance cameras to better understand what happened.

