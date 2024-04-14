MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Shots fired at a vehicle in Montreal's Anjou neighbourhood

    Montreal police (SPVM). FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Montreal police (SPVM). FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man's vehicle was shot at, shattering his rear window.

    The SPVM reported on Sunday that shots were fired around 6:30 a.m. at a vehicle on the Highway 25 service road near the intersection of Bombardier Street in the Anjou borough.

    According to initial information from the SPVM, the vehicle was travelling northbound when the driver, a 54-year-old man, heard what sounded like gunshots.

    "That’s when the rear window of his vehicle shattered," said SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier. "Fortunately, there were no injuries during this event."

    The suspect vehicle had already fled before the police arrived, police say.

    The Highway 25 service road, also known as Louis H. La Fontaine Boulevard, between Lamartine Street and Bombardier Street, was closed to traffic and a perimeter was erected around the site.

    Investigators were dispatched to analyze the scene and understand the circumstances of this event.

    The investigation is continuing.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 14, 2024. 

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

