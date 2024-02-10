MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Sherbrooke Que.'s Marion Thénault dominates World Cup aerials qualifiers

    Marion Thenault of Canada competes in the women's aerials World Cup competition Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger) Marion Thenault of Canada competes in the women's aerials World Cup competition Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger)
    Share

    Sherbrooke Que.'s Marion Thénault dominated the qualifying session at the Lac-Beauport Aerials World Cup.

    The team bronze medallist from the Beijing Olympic Games earned the highest score of the morning at the Centre de ski Le Relais for her back double somersault punctuated by two twists, a score of 90.94.

    Thénault, who crashed heavily between the first two World Cups of the season and is still recovering from her injuries, indicated this week that she would stick to double manoeuvres, which she believed would enable her to qualify for the final or even the super-final.

    The first stage was a success.

    Thénault, third in the Crystal Globe ranking, beat Australian Danielle Scott (86.62), who was ahead of her in the overall ranking. American Kaila Kuhn (76.86) finished third.

    Three of the four Canadians in the running made it through to the final, where 12 skiers will be competing. Charlie Fontaine finished 10th with 64.74 points, while Rosalie Gagnon (61.10) took the last available place.

    The surprise of the day came from American Winter Vinecki. The rider who held the yellow jersey before the start of the competition crashed on landing and finished 11th. This should affect the overall classification at the end of the day.

    The competition continues with the men's qualifiers.

    Alexandre Duchaine, the best Canadian in the World Cup standings in fourth place, leads a delegation of nine jumpers, including Miha Fontaine and Lewis Irving, Thénault's team-mates in the team competition at the last Olympics, and Émile Nadeau.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 10, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Non-essential surgery on pets now banned in Quebec

    Quebec's "Regulation respecting the welfare and safety of domestic companion animals and equines", which comes into force this Saturday, aims to ban four surgeries that were previously permitted but strongly discouraged by the Quebec Order of Veterinarians (OMVQ): feline declawing, ear trimming, tail trimming and vocal cord removal.

    Taylor Swift prepares for an epic journey to the Super Bowl. Will she make it?

    Taylor Swift's last song will still be ringing in the ears of thousands of fans at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday night when the singer is expected to rush to a private jet at Haneda airport that will take her on a time-zone-spanning journey to see her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, play in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News