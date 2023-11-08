One of Quebec's youngest mayors steps down after brutal forest fire season

In the wake of a difficult summer plagued with historic forest fires, Chapais, Que. Mayor Isabelle Lessard is stepping down, citing burnout.

The 23-year-old handed in her resignation on Wednesday and will officially step down in a few days. She had been on sick leave since September.

Her resignation comes two years after she was elected mayor of the small town of 1,500 people in northern Quebec.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Lessard said she simply didn't feel able to fulfill her mandate, noting that she was at risk of developing post-traumatic stress disorder.

"Even if I was at my 100 per cent when it was time to come back to work, the workload is going to be huge because I was still away for a while," she explained over the phone.

"I could see it coming and I thought to myself, I don't think I'm going to have managed to rebuild myself strong enough to be able to face, then go back and continue living the same lifestyle I've been living for the last few months."

DEVESTATING FIRES

Last summer was an exhausting one for the young mayor. Lessard bore the brunt of major forest fires that swept through the region. In early June, around two-thirds of the municipality's residents were forced to leave the area for several days, driven out by the flames.

In September, Lessard began to sense something was wrong: she wasn't sleeping well and felt constantly stressed. It was at this point that she went on sick leave.

Lessard said she felt a lot of anger in the months leading up to her decision, because it wasn't for lack of interest that she left her job.

"I was a bit angry at life. I said to myself, 'Why did these fires have to happen, it doesn't make sense,'" she explained.

"Then there was anger at myself: 'I didn't measure up. I wasn't strong enough to get through it.'"

But she's adamant that this isn't the last time she'll be seen in the public space.

"Yes, I'm leaving two years later, but I still have my life ahead of me, and this may not be the end of politics for me in my life. I think I need to take a step back."

A MESSAGE TO YOUNG PEOPLE

Lessard is aware she's sending a "mixed" message to young people who want to enter politics, but she encourages them to take the plunge all the same.

"I'm aware that with the message I'm sending out today, it's not super enticing to go into politics," she said, laughing.

"I think you just have to be aware of these battles," she added, referring to mental health.

However, Lessard is openly concerned that there will be no one to take her place as mayor. She was elected unopposed in 2021. "I'm worried that there won't be a new generation, that there won't be people who want to get involved, especially young people," she confided.

KIND WORDS FROM UMQ

In a press release, the UMQ, Quebec's union of municipalities, paid tribute to the young woman's work.

"Isabelle has put her heart and soul into her community, and now it's time for her to take care of herself. There's no doubt that she has a bright future ahead of her," said UMQ President Martin Damphousse.

"Her decision is a sobering reminder that elected municipal officials are first and foremost human beings. The challenges and crises they face are increasingly complex, and also reveal the importance of their role," he added.

The UMQ says it has taken action to support elected officials facing mental health problems.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 8, 2023.