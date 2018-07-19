

CTV Montreal





A man in his twenties died soon after being assaulted in an apartment building in Sherbrooke on Wednesday evening.

Police arrived at the building at Sanborn St. and Gordon St. around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday where they found a man who had been badly hurt.

He died before he could be brought to hospital.

Sherbrooke police called upon the Sureté du Quebec for assistance, and they have determined that the victim likely knew the person who attacked him.

Nobody has been arrested so far.