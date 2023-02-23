Sherbrooke man arrested for stealing $80,000 in lottery tickets and prizes

Police arrested a man in Sherbrooke on Wednesday for allegedly stealing $80,000 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets and winning ticket prizes from two convenience stores.

The Sherbrooke police department (SPS) says the suspect will be taken to the Criminal Division of the Sherbrooke courthouse later Thursday to face charges.

Criminal investigation division officers arrested the 27-year-old alleged offender and SPS patrol officers, and a search was conducted at his home.

He was an employee of both convenience stores. Police believe that he committed the thefts in the course of his work.

Sherbrooke police report that the investigation is ongoing in this case.