Shein opens pop-up shop in Montreal area amid multiple controversies
Shein, the popular but controversial online discount retailer, has made its way to Montreal as part of a global pop-up strategy.
Hundreds of shoppers headed to the South Shore of Montreal this week to get a first look at the brick-and-mortar store.
The massive Chinese retailer is facing a slew of issues, including a lawsuit for copyright infringement, claims of labour exploitation, and environmental concerns.
"It's consumption on steroids in some ways," said retail analyst Carl Boutet.
Shein's business model includes giving consumers thousands of items to choose from.
"Since the rise of fast fashion over the last decade, especially, we're seeing products, new products coming on shelves pretty much every week.," Boutet said. "And now we with new entrants, like Shein we could even talk about ultra-fast fashion."
In today's economy, when shopping has become a luxury many can no longer afford, fast fashion -- and its low price tag -- is enticing some shoppers.
"I don't feel like paying, I don't know, like, $50 for a dress when I can pay $20 or $19," said Justine Lortie, a Montreal Shein shopper.
Shein was founded in 2008, and in less than a decade, the company is now valued at $100 billion.
"I feel bad for the workers because I'm aware of their situations, so I do feel bad for the workers that are making my clothes, basically, but at the same time there is not enough competition. Like the stores we have here in Quebec don't do enough competition. They could do more specials. We don't have the capacity, like me as a student, I don't have the capacity to buy something full price," said Lortie
The Brossard, Que. pop-up store was such a success the shop welcomed lineups circling the large building since opening day on July 27.
The potential reason for such a success story?
"Contrary to the other fast-fashion brands like Zara and H&M, which were started by people that were legitimately interested in fashion, the founder of Shein is known to be sort of a digital expert of search engine optimization," said Boutet.
The hype around the store, he said, is not only due to its low prices but the leverage of digital marketing mixed with the ability to create about 10,000 different items a week with digital iteration.
This is also why the company has been accused of copyright infringement, as the company scrapes social media for trends.
In a statement to CTV News, Shein gave more details about its business model.
"The key differentiating factor is our unique on-demand business model. For each new product sold on Shein's website, the initial production run is as low as 100-200 units per SKU, compared to the thousands of pieces typically produced by traditional peer retailers. We then use algorithms to gauge customer interest in real-time and provide feedback to our supplier partners, empowering them to increase or stop production based directly on market demand. We embrace a test and learn approach to improve efficiency and minimize production waste."
When asked about the numerous controversies surrounding the brand, Shein responded: "As a leading global e-retailer, Shein takes seriously our responsibility to support the local communities where we work, source, and live in, and to preserve our planet."
Shein also promised that it is committed to respecting human rights, claiming supplier facilities are subjected to unannounced audits.
"Suppliers found with forced labour violations in our audits will be immediately suspended and required to implement remediation measures within 30 days. If remediation is not undertaken to our satisfaction, we will terminate the supplier."
Shein currently ships to more than 220 countries and regions worldwide with no signs of slowing down.
Still, Boutet said shoppers should be wary.
"I think beyond just the fast fashion and the consumption, the double-edged sword is the fact that, yes, we want affordable, quality products, but at the same time, you know, we want them to be used," he said.
"If it's just to buy them because they're cheap and not wear them more than a couple of times, I think that's the real tragedy."
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE AT 7:30 P.M.
WATCH LIVE AT 7:30 P.M. | Montreal diver aims to break world record with helicopter dive
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Southwestern Quebec under severe thunderstorm watch
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New justice minister arrives amid bail debate, vows fresh look at judicial vacancies
Canada's new justice minister plans to tell his staff and department to move 'expeditiously' to address judicial vacancies, an issue that had dogged his predecessors and resulted in a reprimand from the country's top judge.
Akwesasne police say body found was man linked to migrant deaths probe
Police in Akwesasne say a body found this month in the St. Lawrence River is that of a man connected to the investigation into the deaths of eight migrants.
Blood pressure is best lowered by 2 exercises, study finds
When it comes to lowering blood pressure, studies have typically shown that aerobic or cardio exercises are best.
Eligible Canadians set to receive newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28
Eligible Canadians will receive their first automatic advance payments from the CRA as part of the newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28.
$20K fine for real estate agent caught drinking client's milk from carton in Kamloops, B.C.
A British Columbia real estate agent has been fined $20,000 after being caught on camera drinking milk straight out of the jug at a home he was showing.
Nova Scotians deliver help to one another with cash and labour for flood cleanup
Residents of Sunnyvale Crescent in Lower Sackville are still cleaning up from the deadly and destructive flash flooding that impacted parts of Nova Scotia one week ago.
A worm has been revived after 46,000 years in the Siberian permafrost
Scientists have revived a worm that was frozen 46,000 years ago — at a time when woolly mammoths, sabre-toothed tigers and giant elks still roamed the Earth.
Here's what the 'era of global boiling' means for Canada
Scientists are warning the world has entered into a 'global boiling' period. Here's what this means for Canada.
U.S. to announce $345 million military aid package for Taiwan
The U.S. is set to announce $345 million in military aid for Taiwan, two U.S. officials said Friday. It would be the Biden administration's first major package drawing on America's own stockpiles under a new policy intended to speed up military aid to help Taiwan counter China.
Toronto
-
Documents reveal Ontario has no immediate plans to increase ODSP, OW funds despite 'steadily growing' caseload
The province has no immediate plans to increase funding for social assistance programs despite a 15-year “steadily growing caseload,” according to documents obtained through a freedom of information request.
-
'I failed': Toronto singer writes emotional post about brother's recent murder downtown
Mustafa Ahmed, an internationally recognized Toronto poet and musician, poured his grief into words after his older brother was shot dead downtown earlier this week.
-
Stabbing of teen at Toronto bus station sparks calls to revert recent changes to TTC security policies
The union representing the Toronto Transit Commission’s special constables is calling for the reversal of some recent staffing changes that they say may have hindered the response to the stabbing of a 17-year-old girl at an east-end station last weekend.
Atlantic
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding continues
The search is ongoing for the person under 18 who went missing in Brooklyn, N.S., during extreme flooding on July 22.
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
-
Missing man last seen tubing in Lunenburg County found dead
The body of a missing 31-year-old man who was last seen drifting down Gold River has been found, Lunenburg District RCMP say.
London
-
$100,000 in damages, four youths arrested and charged
While using a warrant, police arrested and charged a 14 year old, two 15 year olds and a 16 year old.
-
Do you know this man? He’s wanted by London, Ont. police in shooting investigation
London police have laid charges in connection to a downtown shooting from last fall.
-
Tenants who won the right to return to their Sarnia apartment believe their fight isn't over
More than a dozen residents locked out of their Earlscourt Drive apartment complex in Sarnia moved back into their apartment units on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. paramedics first in Canada to offer opioid withdrawal treatment
Every paramedic in the Cochrane District is trained and ready to offer an opioid withdrawal treatment called buprenorphine-naloxone, known more commonly by the brand-name drug Suboxone.
-
Sudbury worker killed on the job had finished his shift, decided to complete one more task
The City of Greater Sudbury has been fined $150,000 under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection with the death of a worker in May 2022.
-
Woman shares story of being abandoned on a Manitoulin Island highway
An Ontario woman who was abandoned on the side of the road during a camping trip on Manitoulin Island last weekend by her now ex-boyfriend is sharing her story.
Calgary
-
Province to continue financial support for Calgary Stampede despite sex abuse settlement
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province will continue to provide financial support for the Calgary Stampede despite calls from a federal MP to pull funding from Ottawa in the wake of a sex-abuse settlement.
-
Alberta hikers found dead in Crowsnest Pass near Coleman
Two hikers who went missing in southwest Alberta have been found dead.
-
Witnesses, video sought as Alberta Serious Incident Response Team investigates shooting by police in southeast Calgary
Alberta's police watchdog is collecting witnesses as it investigates an incident in southeast Calgary that ended with an officer shooting a suspect.
Kitchener
-
Baby Parker’s death inspiring community change in Brantford 18 years later
A baby boy whose body was found in a Brantford park continues to motivate action in the city 18 years later.
-
'No excuse for anybody to be driving impaired': Stratford police see rise in impaired driving
Two impaired driving incidents in the span of just two days has the Stratford Police Service worried.
-
Vancouver
-
Victim of daylight shooting in Richmond, B.C., identified as Ravinder Samra
Homicide investigators have identified the man gunned down in broad daylight in Richmond, B.C., Thursday as a 36-year-old who was known to police.
-
$20K fine for real estate agent caught drinking client's milk from carton in Kamloops, B.C.
A British Columbia real estate agent has been fined $20,000 after being caught on camera drinking milk straight out of the jug at a home he was showing.
-
Video shows cigarette sending North Vancouver home's hedges up in flames
Firefighters have shared shocking video captured in the backyard of a North Vancouver, B.C., home to highlight the potential fire hazards posed by cigarettes, particularly during the hot summer months.
Edmonton
-
Father stabbed while picking up family from Taste of Edmonton
A man was stabbed over the weekend while waiting to pick up his family from a downtown festival.
-
Caught on camera: 2 people run from deliberately set fire at Lac La Biche business
Police are searching for two people after two trucks were destroyed by fire in Lac La Biche.
-
'So much fun': Edmonton teens working Taste of Edmonton to help fund soccer dreams
It's not your typical sports fundraiser, but a local soccer team is cooking up a storm at Taste of Edmonton to raise money so they can keep playing the sport they love.
Windsor
-
Extreme weather knocks down trees in Windsor
A heavy downpour and gusty winds Friday afternoon knocked down more trees and sparked at least one small fire in the 900-block of Hall Avenue.
-
The Canadian Blood Services’ blood donor centre in Windsor is now closed
Blood donors at the Grand Maris Road East location said there was a mix of emotions inside with volunteers and staff as they rolled up their sleeves.
-
Tornado and downburst confirmed in Essex County, Chatham-Kent
The Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed a tornado and downburst in three Essex County municipalities.
Regina
-
Regina police move to clear city hall encampment
Resident of the encampment at Regina’s city hall were forced to leave Friday afternoon as police began clearing the site.
-
Man dies in home in Regina, police investigating
The Regina Police Service (RPS) are investigating after a man was found fatally injured at a home.
-
Sask. RCMP say scammers asking people for gas money in exchange for fake gold
Saskatchewan RCMP are warning the public of travelling fraudsters, after receiving several complaints from Craik during the past week.
Ottawa
-
O-Train return-to-service delayed at least 10 days
OC Transpo is delaying the return of O-Train service for at least 10 days to allow Rideau Transit Group to complete "additional track infrastructure work" to ensure the train's wheels do not contact the restraining rails located along the tracks.
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH | Storm knocks out power, topples trees across Ottawa
A severe thunderstorm with strong winds, nickel size hail and heavy rain rolled through Ottawa Friday afternoon, damaging dozens of trees and knocking out power to several neighbourhoods.
-
Here's what you need to know about the closure of a section of Hwy. 417 this weekend
A section of Hwy. 417 will be closed between Woodroffe Avenue and Greenbank Road from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon psychiatrist accused of billing $90,000 in fake services
Police have charged a Saskatoon psychiatrist for allegedly billing a government agency over $90,000 for fraudulent services.
-
Saskatchewan's mysterious grove of crooked trees beguiles visitors
Just off a secluded Saskatchewan grid road is a botanical wonder that draws people from far and wide.
-
Sask. online housing rental scams an increasing threat, organizations say
Consumers and rental housing providers are being warned that the threat of online rental scams is increasing in Saskatchewan.