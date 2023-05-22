Sharron Prior murder: Police confirm perpetrator of 1975 Montreal cold case

The murder of Montreal teenager Sharron Prior has been solved, 48 years later.

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Chief Inspector of the Major Crimes Division Pierre Duquette of the Longueuil police service revealed a scientific breakthrough in the field of genetic genealogy led them to identifying the perpetrator of the 1975 cold case

Biological tests have 100 per cent confirmed that Franklin Maywood Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the killer that police had been trying to identify for nearly five decades, he said.

"The solving of Sharon's case will never bring Sharon back. But knowing that her killer is no longer on this Earth and won't kill anymore, brings us to somewhat of a closure," Prior's sister said Tuesday.

The development in the cold case follows the exhumation of Romine's body earlier this month in West Virginia.

Romine, who died in 1982, was identified as the primary suspect after a new analysis technique uncovered his DNA on Prior's clothing.

Prior, 16, disappeared in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood in 1975 while on her way to meet friends at a pizzeria.

Four days later, her beaten, naked body was found at a field in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.

Police exhumed the body of Franklin Maywood Romine of Putnam County, West Virginia after a Longueuil police (SPAL) investigation found a match with DNA from the 1975 killing of Sharron Prior in Montreal. SOURCE: Noovo

After committing a rape in West Virginia in 1974, Romine reportedly fled to Canada where he is believed to have abducted and murdered Prior.

Shortly after, he was arrested in Montreal on the West Virginia rape and extradited to the U.S.



Because Romine has died, Longueuil police say the confirmation of his identity closes this cold case and will not lead to any charges in the Canadian courts.